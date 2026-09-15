DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Set for Strong Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Targeted Therapies and Novel Treatment Approaches Reshape the Landscape | DelveInsight

The myelodysplastic syndrome market is poised for steady growth, driven by the increasing burden of MDS among the aging population, rising disease awareness, and the growing adoption of innovative therapies across lower- and higher-risk patient populations. In addition, the launch of emerging therapies such as Elritercept (Takeda), Orca-T (Orca Bio), Lisaftoclax (APG-2575; Ascentage Pharma), Bexmarilimab (BEXMAB; Faron Pharmaceuticals), ASTX727 (Taiho Oncology), Ofirnoflast (HT-6184; Halia Therapeutics), R289 (Rigel Pharmaceuticals), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, myelodysplastic syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Summary

The market size for myelodysplastic syndrome was found to be USD 4.3 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The total incident population of MDS in the 7MM was ~43,000 in 2025. These numbers are expected to increase by 2036.

in 2025. These numbers are expected to increase by 2036. Leading myelodysplastic syndrome companies, such as Takeda, Orca Bio, Ascentage Pharma, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Halia Therapeutics, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kind Pharmaceuticals, Curis, Aurigene, Ryvu Therapeutics, Minovia Therapeutics, GSK, Geron Corporation, and others, are developing new myelodysplastic syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the myelodysplastic syndrome market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new myelodysplastic syndrome treatment drugs that can be available in the myelodysplastic syndrome market in the coming years. The promising myelodysplastic syndrome therapies in clinical trials include Elritercept, Orca-T, Lisaftoclax (APG-2575), Bexmarilimab (BEXMAB), ASTX727, Olutasidenib, Ofirnoflast (HT-6184), R289, AND017, Emavusertib (CA-4948), Romaciclib, MNV-201, Momelotinib, Imetelstat, and others.

Discover myelodysplastic syndrome clinical trial 2026 update press release @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myelodysplastic-syndrome-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market

Rising Disease Burden and Aging Population: The increasing incidence of myelodysplastic syndromes, particularly among older adults, is expanding the addressable patient population. Longer life expectancy and improved disease recognition are further contributing to the growing treatment pool.

The increasing incidence of myelodysplastic syndromes, particularly among older adults, is expanding the addressable patient population. Longer life expectancy and improved disease recognition are further contributing to the growing treatment pool. Expansion of the Lower-Risk MDS Treatment Landscape: The growing focus on improving outcomes for lower-risk, transfusion-dependent patients is creating opportunities beyond conventional supportive care and erythropoiesis-stimulating agents. Therapies such as erythroid maturation agents are helping reshape treatment approaches for anemia management.

The growing focus on improving outcomes for lower-risk, transfusion-dependent patients is creating opportunities beyond conventional supportive care and erythropoiesis-stimulating agents. Therapies such as erythroid maturation agents are helping reshape treatment approaches for anemia management. Increasing Demand for Transfusion-Reducing Therapies: Chronic anemia and transfusion dependence remain significant challenges for many MDS patients, creating strong demand for therapies that can reduce transfusion burden. This unmet need continues to drive innovation in agents targeting ineffective erythropoiesis and anemia.

Chronic anemia and transfusion dependence remain significant challenges for many MDS patients, creating strong demand for therapies that can reduce transfusion burden. This unmet need continues to drive innovation in agents targeting ineffective erythropoiesis and anemia. Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics and Patient Stratification: Wider use of cytogenetic and molecular testing is enabling more precise disease classification and identification of actionable mutations. Improved patient stratification is supporting personalized treatment selection and facilitating the development of biomarker-driven therapies.

Wider use of cytogenetic and molecular testing is enabling more precise disease classification and identification of actionable mutations. Improved patient stratification is supporting personalized treatment selection and facilitating the development of biomarker-driven therapies. Growing Clinical Pipeline and Combination Approaches: The anticipated launch of emerging MDS drugs such as Elritercept (Takeda), Orca-T (Orca Bio), Lisaftoclax (APG-2575; Ascentage Pharma), Bexmarilimab (BEXMAB; Faron Pharmaceuticals), ASTX727 (Taiho Oncology), Ofirnoflast (HT-6184; Halia Therapeutics), R289 (Rigel Pharmaceuticals), AND017 (Kind Pharmaceuticals), Olutasidenib (Rigel Pharmaceuticals), and others are expected to fuel the market growth.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that Rigel Pharmaceuticals is emerging as a strong competitor in the MDS market with olutasidenib and R289 in its pipeline. The company's presence across both targeted and immune-modulating therapies strengthens its competitive position and provides opportunities to address multiple MDS patient subgroups.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Analysis

The MDS treatment landscape is evolving beyond conventional supportive care and hypomethylating agents (HMAs), with increasing emphasis on targeted therapies, erythroid maturation agents, and combination regimens tailored to specific molecular alterations and disease biology.

The current market is led by approved therapies including luspatercept-aamt, imetelstat, and ivosidenib , each addressing distinct patient populations.

, each addressing distinct patient populations. Luspatercept has established a strong position in the treatment of lower-risk, transfusion-dependent anemia, while imetelstat has intensified competition by demonstrating the potential to achieve durable transfusion independence in patients who are refractory to ESAs.

Although restricted to patients with IDH1-mutated disease, ivosidenib further highlights the expanding role of biomarker-driven treatment strategies in MDS.

Imetelstat generated USD 51.8 million in net revenue in Q1 2026, marking an 8% increase from Q4 2025 and underscoring its early commercial momentum.

in net revenue in Q1 2026, marking an 8% increase from Q4 2025 and underscoring its early commercial momentum. Nevertheless, luspatercept continues to command a significantly larger market share, supported by its broader indication and longer market presence.

Within the emerging pipeline, bexmarilimab is positioned as a potentially important asset in the relapsed/refractory (R/R) MDS segment. Its clinical development has garnered attention following encouraging activity in patients with R/R MDS, with early data indicating durable responses alongside a favorable tolerability profile. These findings could support its differentiation in a treatment setting characterized by substantial unmet need and limited therapeutic options.

is positioned as a potentially important asset in the relapsed/refractory (R/R) MDS segment. Its clinical development has garnered attention following encouraging activity in patients with R/R MDS, with early data indicating durable responses alongside a favorable tolerability profile. These findings could support its differentiation in a treatment setting characterized by substantial unmet need and limited therapeutic options. Lisaftoclax represents another promising pipeline candidate, with encouraging efficacy signals reported in combination regimens and development as a next-generation BCL-2 inhibitor. Its ability to compete effectively in the evolving MDS market will largely depend on whether it can demonstrate meaningful advantages over venetoclax, particularly in terms of safety, dosing flexibility, and durability of response.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Competitive Landscape

Some of the myelodysplastic syndrome drugs under development include Elritercept (Takeda), Orca-T (Orca Bio), Lisaftoclax (APG-2575; Ascentage Pharma), Bexmarilimab (BEXMAB; Faron Pharmaceuticals), ASTX727 (Taiho Oncology), Ofirnoflast (HT-6184; Halia Therapeutics), R289 (Rigel Pharmaceuticals), AND017 (Kind Pharmaceuticals), Olutasidenib (Rigel Pharmaceuticals), Emavusertib (CA-4948; Curis/Aurigene), Romaciclib (Ryvu Therapeutics), MNV-201 (Minovia Therapeutics), Momelotinib (GSK), Imetelstat (Geron Corporation), and others.

Orca Bio's Orca-T is an investigational allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy being developed for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Orca Bio is evaluating Orca-T across multiple clinical studies, including Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I/Ib trials, exploring different donor settings, conditioning regimens, and transplantation approaches. By potentially improving transplant outcomes and reducing transplant-related complications, Orca-T could help broaden access to potentially curative hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for patients with high-risk MDS (HR-MDS).

Ofirnoflast (HT-6184) is Halia Therapeutics' lead investigational candidate and a first-in-class oral allosteric modulator of NEK7 designed to regulate NLRP3 inflammasome activation. By targeting NEK7 upstream of inflammasome assembly, ofirnoflast is intended to suppress excessive inflammatory signaling and address underlying disease mechanisms. Halia Therapeutics is advancing the program in lower-risk MDS, as well as other diseases driven by inflammasome-mediated inflammation.

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome treatment resistance and improve clinical outcomes by targeting myeloid cell function and stimulating anti-tumor immune responses. The therapy targets Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor expressed on macrophages that contributes to tumor progression and metastasis by enabling cancer cells to evade immune surveillance. By binding to Clever-1, bexmarilimab is designed to reprogram macrophages from an immunosuppressive M2 phenotype toward an immunostimulatory M1 phenotype, enhance interferon production, and activate the immune system to recognize and attack tumors. This mechanism may also help sensitize cancer cells to standard-of-care therapies.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the myelodysplastic syndrome market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the myelodysplastic syndrome market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the latest treatments for myelodysplastic syndrome 2026 @ Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market

In July 2026, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced the first overall survival (OS) data cut from treatment-naïve patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) enrolled in the BEXMAB trial.

announced the first overall survival (OS) data cut from treatment-naïve patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) enrolled in the BEXMAB trial. In June 2026, Halia Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to ofirnoflast (HT-6184) for the treatment of adults with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS).

announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to ofirnoflast (HT-6184) for the treatment of adults with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS). In May 2026, Halia Therapeutics announced final Phase II results for ofirnoflast (HT-6184) in patients with LR-MDS. The data will be presented in an oral session at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Hybrid Congress.

announced final Phase II results for ofirnoflast (HT-6184) in patients with LR-MDS. The data will be presented in an oral session at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Hybrid Congress. In May 2026, Geron Corporation announced that the first real-world evidence study of imetelstat in patients with LR-MDS will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress.

announced that the first real-world evidence study of imetelstat in patients with LR-MDS will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress. In May 2026, Faron Pharmaceuticals announces that an abstract for its bexmarilimab Phase I/II study has been accepted as a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress. The BEXMAB study investigates bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in MDS.

announces that an abstract for its bexmarilimab Phase I/II study has been accepted as a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress. The BEXMAB study investigates bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in MDS. In March 2026, Faron Pharmaceuticals announced that investigators at City of Hope are in the process of developing a Phase II investigator-initiated clinical trial (IIT) in collaboration with Faron to evaluate bexmarilimab in participants with relapsed or refractory MDS.

announced that investigators at City of Hope are in the process of developing a Phase II investigator-initiated clinical trial (IIT) in collaboration with Faron to evaluate bexmarilimab in participants with relapsed or refractory MDS. In February 2026, Orca Bio announced new clinical data presented at the 2026 Tandem Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR. In the Phase III Precision-T study, Orca-T demonstrated superior OS and RFS with reduced non-relapse mortality in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes compared to PTCy-based transplants.

announced new clinical data presented at the 2026 Tandem Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR. In the Phase III Precision-T study, Orca-T demonstrated superior OS and RFS with reduced non-relapse mortality in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes compared to PTCy-based transplants. In February 2026, Orca Bio announced first patients dosed in the Phase II SERENE-T study evaluating Orca-T with RIC in MDS.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The myelodysplastic syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current myelodysplastic syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, the majority of MDS cases were of the RAEB/MDS-EB subtype, accounting for nearly 7,000 cases in 2025.

The myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases

Age-specific Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases

Subtype-specific Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases

Risk-specific Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases

Mutation-specific Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation Total Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases, Age-specific Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases, Subtype-specific Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases, Risk-specific Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases, and Mutation-specific Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Cases Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Size USD 4.3 Billion Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Companies Takeda, Orca Bio, Ascentage Pharma, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Halia Therapeutics, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Kind Pharmaceuticals, Curis, Aurigene, Ryvu Therapeutics, Minovia Therapeutics, GSK, Geron Corporation, Servier, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapies Elritercept, Orca-T, Lisaftoclax (APG-2575), Bexmarilimab (BEXMAB), ASTX727, Ofirnoflast (HT-6184), R289, AND017, Emavusertib (CA-4948), Olutasidenib, Romaciclib, MNV-201, Momelotinib, Imetelstat, RYTELO, TIBSOVO, REBLOZYL, and others

Scope of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Report

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Patient Population Forecast

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapeutics Market Size

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Size and Trends

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Opportunity

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment market @ Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs

Table of Contents

1 Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Key Insights 2 Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 6 Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Signs And Symptoms 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Total Incident Cases in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Total Incident Cases in the United States 8.4.2 Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Age-specific Incident Cases in the United States 8.4.3 Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Subtype-specific Incident Cases in the United States 8.4.4 Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Risk-specific Incident Cases in the United States 8.4.5 Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Mutation-specific Incident Cases in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 10 Marketed Therapies of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 10.2 Imetelstat (RYTELO): Geron 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Ivosidenib (TIBSOVO): Servier 11 Emerging Therapies of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 11.2 Orca-T: OrcaBio 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 12 Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS): Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 12.3 Conjoint Analysis of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market 12.8 Japan Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market 13 Unmet Needs of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 14 SWOT Analysis of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 15 KOL Views of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) 15.1 Expert/KOL Interview Highlights 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Report Methodology

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