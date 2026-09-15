Innodata Inc.: Innodata Appoints Admiral Michael S. Rogers, Former NSA Director and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, to Its Board of Directors

One of the nation's most senior cyber and intelligence leaders will help guide Innodata's strategy as it accelerates Federal and cyber-related AI initiatives.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / INNODATA INC. (Nasdaq:INOD) today announced the appointment of Admiral Michael S. Rogers, U.S. Navy (Retired) - the former Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command - to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. One of the highest-ranking cyber and intelligence leaders ever to serve the United States, Admiral Rogers joins at a pivotal moment, as the AI industry, enterprises and the Federal government alike wrestle with how to make increasingly capable AI systems safe and secure - and as Innodata accelerates its Federal practice launched last Fall and launches new capabilities designed specifically to make AI systems demonstrably safe and secure.

"There is no one better positioned to help guide this chapter of Innodata's growth than Admiral Rogers," said Jack Abuhoff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innodata. "He has operated at the very center of the nation's cyber defense - leading the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command through some of the most consequential years in the field's history. As AI reshapes both the offense and the defense of cyberspace, Mike's judgment, credibility, and relationships will be invaluable. We are honored to welcome him to our Board."

"The security of artificial intelligence is now inseparable from the security of the nation," said Admiral Rogers. "What drew me to Innodata is a clear-eyed focus on the hardest and most important part of the AI challenge - data and evaluation. I look forward to helping the Company advance its mission at a moment when it could not matter more."

About Admiral Michael S. Rogers

Admiral Rogers retired in 2018 as a four-star Navy officer after concurrently serving from 2014 to 2018 as both Director of the National Security Agency and Commander of U.S. Cyber Command. In those roles, he led the nation's premier signals-intelligence organization and the unified command responsible for defending U.S. military networks and conducting cyber operations worldwide, and he advised the President, the Secretary of Defense, the Director of National Intelligence, and Congressional leaders on cyber threats. During his tenure he helped transform and elevate U.S. Cyber Command into a unified combatant command.

Over a Navy career spanning more than three decades, Admiral Rogers served as Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and the U.S. Tenth Fleet, with responsibility for all of the Navy's cyberwarfare efforts, and as Director of Intelligence for both U.S. Pacific Command and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was the first Information Warfare Community officer to achieve the rank of admiral. Since retiring from the Navy, he has served as Senior Advisor to the Brunswick Group and has advised and served on the boards of leading cybersecurity organizations. He currently also serves on the Board of Directors of Science Applications International Corporation, a Fortune 500 provider of technology and mission solutions to the U.S. government.

Admiral Rogers holds a bachelor's degree in business from Auburn University and a master's degree in national security from the National Defense University, where he graduated with highest distinction, and is a graduate with distinction of the U.S. Naval War College. He is an MIT Seminar XXI fellow and a Harvard University Senior Executive in National Security alumnus.

A Board designed to help guide Innodata's Federal and enterprise strategies

Admiral Rogers joins an Innodata Board that has been deliberately assembled for this moment. He follows the recent appointments of General (Retired) Richard D. Clarke, former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, who serves on the board of General Dynamics and as a trustee at MITRE, and Daniel H. (Don) Callahan, a veteran technology and operations executive with more than 40 years of leadership across Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and IBM.

The appointment also builds on the momentum of Innodata's Federal Practice, announced last Fall, which brings the Company's data engineering, model evaluation, and AI enablement capabilities to U.S. government and defense-related missions. It also underscores Innodata's deepening focus on AI agent trust and safety - a capability the Company is bringing to both Federal missions and enterprise adopters of agentic AI. As government agencies and enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying autonomous agents at scale, Innodata believes independent evaluation and safety assurance will be essential to trusted adoption. Admiral Rogers' experience at the intersection of national security and cyber operations is expected to help guide the Company's work in this critical area.

About Innodata

Innodata (Nasdaq:INOD) is a global data engineering company. We believe that data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are inextricably linked. Our mission is to enable the responsible advancement of artificial intelligence by providing the data, evaluation frameworks, and human expertise required to build AI systems that can be trusted at scale. We provide a range of transferable solutions, platforms, and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. In every relationship, we honor our 36+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding outcomes for our customers.

Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

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Company Contact

Aneesh Pendharkar

investor@innodata.com

(201) 371-8000

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.

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