Georgia-Pacific Corporation: GP PRO Receives a 2026 FacilitiesNet Vision Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / A winning performance is earning recognition beyond the field.

GP PRO has received a 2026 FacilitiesNet Vision Award for its case study featuring the KOLO Smart Monitoring System at Lumen Field.

The venue deployed KOLO to improve operations, support the fan experience and help reduce waste. The numbers tell the story: 55% less paper waste, 999 rolls saved and 977 pounds of CO2 reduced.

Congrats to the teams behind this work!

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About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, enMotion, Quilted Northern, Sparkle and Vanity Fair. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com . Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/gp-pro-receives-a-2026-facilitiesnet-vision-award-1221164