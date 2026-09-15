Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to report visual results and initial observations from drilling at the Alotta Project, including the deepest hole (ALT-26-021) drilled to date. The Alotta Project, located within Yukon's Dawson Range Gold Belt, is one of several Late Cretaceous, gold-enriched porphyries that include the Casino and Revenue-Nucleus deposits.

The 2026 drill program focused on targeting interpreted porphyry centres, which are prospective for porphyry-style mineralization and are thought to be responsible for the gold-enrichment confirmed at the Payoff and Severance zones (Figure 1). Several holes were designed to test geophysical anomalies identified during pre-season data compilation. Holes ALT-26-017, -018 and -021 all successfully intercepted significant porphyry veining and alteration over extensive core lengths.

Highlights:

2,792 metres drilled in six holes at the Commission, Payoff and Severance zones, completing the 2026 program at Alotta.

Mineralization and alteration have been intersected in every hole drilled at Alotta to date - across a footprint more than 4 km long, consistent with several porphyry centres rather than a single centre.

ALT-26-021 is the deepest hole on the Property at 651 m. It was mineralized and altered through the entire length of the hole, including biotite, magnetite and chlorite alteration and pyrite±pyrrhotite-molybdenite-chalcopyrite mineralization.

Vein density and magnetite content increase with depth in ALT-26-018 and -021, a pattern typically developed nearing porphyry centres.

Visible gold was intersected at the Payoff Zone (ALT-26-020, 217 m), adding to the previously reported occurrences of visible gold in the zone.

ALT-26-019 tested the Severance Zone and intersected propylitic altered porphyry with abundant pyrite ± pyrrhotite and minor molybdenite and chalcopyrite.

Assays are pending and will be released once received, compiled and interpreted.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states: ""Alotta continues to get bigger, not smaller. Each season we've added ground to the story rather than narrowing it, and the picture that's emerging is of a large system with several distinct centres rather than a single target, which is exactly the kind of setting that has produced the major deposits in this part of the Yukon"

Figure 1. Alotta Project overview

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ALT-26-017, 018 and 021 - Commission Zone

Holes ALT-26-017, -018 and -021 were drilled to test a geophysical anomaly defined during 3D magnetic inversion modelling undertaken prior to the 2026 drill program. This anomaly is thought to be one of possibly several centres responsible for the large geochemical and geophysical footprint of the mineralization discovered to date. All three holes intersected significant amounts of porphyry type veining and alteration throughout much of their lengths. A high density of veining is observed in all three holes, with vein density increasing at depth in holes 018 and 021 (Photos 1 to 3). An increase in magnetite, both as disseminations in altered porphyry and within quartz-pyrite veins, is evident in all three holes.

Photo 1. High density of quartz and quartz-sulphide veins at 430 m depth from hole ALT-26-018. Sulphides include pyrite, pyrrhotite ± chalcopyrite ± molybdenite.

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Photo 2. Significant density of quartz, sulphide and quartz-sulphide veins developed within strongly altered porphyry from 193.5 m in hole ALT-26-021.

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Photo 3. Quartz vein with K-feldspar alteration halo hosting molybdenite, pyrite and pyrrhotite. 630 m depth from hole ALT-26-021.

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ALT-26-016 and ALT-26-020 - Payoff Zone

Hole ALT-26-016 was designed to test a 3D magnetic anomaly to the west of previous drilling at the Payoff Zone. The hole intersected porphyritic rocks at the top of the hole before transitioning into granodiorite. Mineralization was observed throughout the hole. Semi-massive arsenopyrite and blebby sphalerite occur within quartz veins showing localized epithermal textures, and as disseminations, in the top 80 metres. Common mineralized stringers and veins of pyrite-pyrrhotite ± molybdenite occur along the length of the hole (Photos 4 and 5).

Photo 4. ALT-26-016, 45 m. Banded quartz-carbonate veins hosting pyrite, sphalerite and arsenopyrite within altered porphyry.

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Photo 5. ALT-26-016, 78 m. Chlorite altered porphyry hosting patchy semi-massive arsenopyrite and pyrite.

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ALT-26-020 was drilled to the east of previous drilling at the Payoff Zone to test for gold-enriched mineralization. As previously reported (News Release dated August 25, 2026), visible gold was intercepted in the hole at a depth of 217 m, adding to the numerous occurrences of visible gold at the Payoff Zone (Photo 6). Strong mineralization was observed throughout the hole, including an increase in pyrite, pyrrhotite and local chalcopyrite deeper in the hole (Photo 7).

Photo 6. ALT-26-020, 217 m. Grains of visible gold hosted in a 1 cm wide quartz vein within strongly biotite and silica altered porphyry.

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Photo 7. ALT-26-020, 301 m. Chalcopyrite with pyrrhotite in strongly altered porphyry.

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ALT-26-019 - Severance Zone

Hole ALT-26-019 tested the Severance Zone, where a multi-element soil geochemical anomaly and the highest-grade rock sample collected on the Property (0.35% copper and 1.2 g/t gold) define the surface expression of the zone. The hole intersected altered and mineralized porphyritic rocks along the majority of its length, with abundant epidote and chlorite alteration and intervals of sericite. The hole also intersected several large fault zones that cut across the porphyry veining and associated alteration. The significance of the fault zones is yet to be determined, but they appear to juxtapose lower-temperature parts of the system against higher-temperature parts, and may have increased the depth of oxidation. Significant carbonate and quartz-carbonate veining was observed throughout the hole, which appears to be associated with the faults (Photos 8 and 9). Some of these veins exhibit epithermal textures.

Photo 8. Quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins within sericite altered porphyry from hole ALT-26-019. 37 m depth.

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Photo 9. Carbonate alteration and veining cutting quartz-pyrite veins from hole ALT-26-019. 300 m depth.

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Interpretation - A Multi-Centre System

Drilling to date at the Alotta Property has shown that multiple porphyry centres are likely present. Overprinting alteration assemblages are common in drill core and likely reflect the multi-centre nature of the system. These multiple centres likely contribute to the gold enrichment observed in the Payoff Zone (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Conceptual model of the porphyry system at the Alotta Property. Overprinting alteration zones are common in core and may have direct implications for observed gold enrichment in the Payoff Zone. Approximate location of holes ALT-26-019, 020 and 021. Modified from Sillitoe (2010).

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Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work is being completed by ALS Canada Ltd., with sample delivery and preparation in Whitehorse, Yukon, and geochemical analysis in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rigorous procedures are in place regarding sample collection and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. Core is being sampled using a diamond core saw, with half of each interval sent to the lab for analysis and the other half retained.

Half-core samples received at ALS are fine-crushed and a 250 g split was pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Gold was determined for core samples using a 50 g charge by fire assay followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish (Au-AA24). The fine fraction was analyzed for 48 elements using a four acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma combined with mass spectroscopy and atomic emission spectroscopy finish (ME-MS61).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and was reviewed and approved by Kelson Willms, P.Geo., of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Mr. Willms is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta Project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km southeast of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

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