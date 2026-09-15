AMASS Brands Group's Good Twin Retail Sales Accelerate 136%, Nearly 8x the Growth Rate of the U.S. Non-Alcoholic Wine Category

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMASS Brands Group (NASDAQ: AMSS) ("AMASS" or "the Company"), a premium, multi-category beverage platform spanning non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 products, today announced that Good Twin, the Company's organic non-alcoholic sparkling wine, grew retail sales 136% year over year during the four weeks ended August 8, 2026, nearly eight times the 17% growth of the broader U.S. non-alcoholic wine category, according to NielsenIQ.1

Importantly, Good Twin's growth continues to accelerate rather than moderate. Year-over-year retail sales increased 95% over the trailing 52 weeks, 111% over the trailing 13 weeks and 136% during the latest four-week period, the strongest growth rate of the year. Retail case volume increased 128%, making Good Twin the second-fastest-growing brand among the top 15 non-alcoholic wine brands in the United States.1

The data also suggests Good Twin's growth is being driven by consumer demand rather than expanded distribution. Dollar sales per point of distribution increased 75% year over year, the fastest velocity improvement among the top 15 non-alcoholic wine brands, while the brand's absolute retail velocity ranked among the top three in the category. At the same time, Good Twin gained a statistically significant 0.58 share points within the non- alcoholic wine category while relying more heavily on expanded displays than promotional discounting, indicating healthy consumer demand rather than price-driven volume. 1

"Good Twin's growth isn't just continuing, it's accelerating," said Mark Thomas Lynn, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMASS. "We're seeing stronger consumer demand across both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels while the brand still reaches only a fraction of the stores served by many of its largest competitors. When retail velocity is accelerating faster than distribution, it tells us demand is outpacing shelf space. That's exactly the position we want to be in because it creates a long runway for future growth as we continue expanding distribution."

Good Twin's retail momentum continues to strengthen across multiple measures. The brand now ranks as the #13 non-alcoholic wine brand in the U.S., #1 organic non-alcoholic wine priced under $20, #2 organic non-alcoholic wine overall and #6 non-alcoholic sparkling wine nationally. 1 That retail momentum is being reinforced by record direct-to-consumer performance. August was the strongest month in the brand's history, surpassing the previous monthly sales record by 11% and July by 15%. Direct-to-consumer revenue increased 569% year over year as order volume rose 500%, while the brand also established new monthly records for orders, customers and average order value. Importantly, that growth was achieved with lower promotional spending than the prior year, demonstrating continued pricing discipline. Returning customers increased roughly sevenfold, subscription orders grew 6.5 times year over year and Good Twin expanded its shipping footprint to 47 states, up from 35 a year earlier.2

1 Source: NielsenIQ, Total US, Non-Alcoholic Wine, latest 4 weeks / 13 weeks / 52 weeks ended August 8, 2026.

2 Source: Company Shopify data, August 2026 vs. August 2025.

About Good Twin

Good Twin is an organic, non-alcoholic sparkling wine made in northern Italy from real Glera grapes, the same varietal used in Prosecco. Good Twin is made with 100% organic wine grapes and is vegan. Good Twin is available online and at retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Erewhon, Safeway, Costco, Gelson's, and other premier retail locations, as well as bars and restaurants nationwide; full product information is available at drinkgoodtwin.com

About AMASS Brands Group

AMASS Brands Group (Nasdaq: AMSS) is a next-generation beverage platform built around the brands defining how modern consumers drink, and increasingly, how they don't. The company's portfolio spans non-alcohol, functional, and alcohol 2.0 categories, with standout brands across each: Good Twin Non-Alcoholic Wine, a top non-alcoholic wine in the U.S. and one of the fastest-growing in the category; AMASS Electrolytes, a functional disruptor redefining the hydration category; and Summer Water Rosé, the zero-sugar, #1-selling domestic rosé priced between $15 and $20 in the U.S., among others across the portfolio. As moderation trends accelerate, AMASS is positioned to benefit structurally rather than reactively, with margin discipline, cohesive brand architecture, and the multi-brand scalability that supports the Company's long-term brand and platform growth strategy.

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Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, strategies, prospects, future growth opportunities, anticipated market trends, distribution expansion, consumer demand, and future operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the anticipated commercial benefits of retail distribution expansion, anticipated consumer demand and market acceptance, and the Company's market share and growth position. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, market conditions, changes in consumer demand, competitive conditions within the beverage industry, the Company's ability to expand distribution and retail penetration, supply chain disruptions, and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in the Company's SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.