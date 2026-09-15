Intuitive Machines, Inc.: Intuitive Machines Completes In-Orbit Commissioning, Delivers SXM-11 to Customer

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) ("Intuitive Machines," and together with its subsidiaries, the "Company"), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company, today announced it has completed the handover of the SXM-11 satellite to SiriusXM following successful in-orbit testing. The geostationary communications satellite is now fully operational following a successful launch by SpaceX on a Falcon 9 rocket on June 28, 2026.





SXM-11, SiriusXM's newest satellite, is built on the IM 1300 series platform.

"For more than two decades, SiriusXM and the Intuitive Machines team have worked together to design and deliver multiple generations of high-powered satellites," said Sean Gibbons, Chief Product and Technology Officer at SiriusXM. "This latest satellite builds on the success of SXM-9 and SXM-10, and work is already underway on the next satellite in the series. That sustained partnership is strengthening the reach, reliability and resilience of our next-generation satellite network and helping us deliver the premium in-car experience our subscribers count on."

"SXM-11 marks another milestone in our longstanding partnership with SiriusXM. Over the course of our relationship, we have built 13 spacecraft together," said Chris Johnson, President, Intuitive Machines Space Systems. "This handover reflects our shared commitment to mission success and the confidence SiriusXM continues to place in our team to deliver high-performance, reliable space systems. We continue to demonstrate our ability to design, build, and deliver satellite systems that meet the demanding requirements of today's commercial space market with robust, scalable high-power platforms."

Having recently completed the acquisitions of KinetX, Lanteris Space Systems, and Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd. ("Goonhilly") and COMSAT LLC, Intuitive Machines continues to strengthen its integrated Build-Connect-Operate framework as a space infrastructure prime. This unified structure allows the Company to deliver proven, domain-wide technology as a prime, engineering the foundation for the next century of opportunity in space.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a next-generation space infrastructure company delivering integrated capabilities that build mission-critical spacecraft and systems, connect networks, and operate space infrastructure across Earth orbit, cislunar space, and deep space. Serving commercial, civil, and national security customers, the company enables resilient, scalable infrastructure that supports sustained exploration, communications, security, and commerce beyond Earth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would," "strategy," "outlook," the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our lunar missions and satellites, including the expected timing of building our satellites and landers, launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts; our expectations regarding revenue for government and commercial contracts awarded to us; our operations, including our performance on future lunar missions, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; information regarding our expectations on revenue generation and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: our factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7579cb03-6dde-4e53-8e79-20f2e6fd4573