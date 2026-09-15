Norfolk Southern Corporation: SC Gov. Henry McMaster Voices Support for Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger

Governor cites economic growth, supply chain efficiency and expanded opportunities for South Carolina businesses

ATLANTA and OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum continues to build for the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern combination (NYSE: NSC), with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster voicing his support in a recent letter to the Surface Transportation Board.

In the letter, Gov. McMaster highlighted South Carolina's position as a leading manufacturing, logistics and trade hub and emphasized the importance of a strong and efficient freight transportation network to support the state's continued economic growth.

"I write in support of the proposed combination of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern and to share my perspective on what this transaction could mean for the State of South Carolina," said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. "Over the last several decades, South Carolina has become a premier destination for investment in part because of the transportation networks necessary to allow businesses to compete and grow. As our state continues to grow, dependable transportation options are essential to moving raw materials and finished products, reducing congestion, improving safety, and supporting environmental stewardship. Expanding the role of rail can help advance each of these goals."

McMaster continued, "I believe the proposed combination of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern presents meaningful opportunities to reinforce South Carolina's position as a national leader in commerce and trade."

"We are grateful to have Gov. McMaster's support and appreciate his recognition of what this combination can mean for South Carolina and states across the country," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Mark George. "By creating more seamless single-line access to more destinations, the proposed combination would provide businesses with better service and greater reach, move an estimated 2.1 million truckloads off congested highways, and reduce costs for everyday consumers. Norfolk Southern has served South Carolina for generations, and this combination builds on that longstanding partnership by expanding access to western markets and strengthening the state's role as a gateway for global commerce."

Gov. McMaster's letter adds to the growing list of more than 2,000 stakeholders who see the benefits the transaction will deliver to customers and communities throughout the country. In South Carolina alone, approximately 40 state and local leaders have voiced their support for a transcontinental rail network, find more supporters here.

For more information, visit AmericasGreatConnection.com.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver approximately 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports across the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation