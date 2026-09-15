BTC Digital Ltd.: BTC Digital Signs Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding with Tianci International, Inc. for Approximately 3 MW Crypto Computing Power Project

The Memorandum records the parties' current intent to advance an approximately 3 MW project around crypto computing power infrastructure and hosting services

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTC Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTCT), a Nasdaq-listed digital computing infrastructure company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Tianci International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIIT) ("CIIT"). The MOU became effective on September 11, 2026 (the "Effective Date") and records the parties' current intent to advance an approximately 3 MW project around crypto computing power infrastructure and hosting services.

Under the MOU, CIIT plans to deploy crypto computing power equipment in phases within twelve months from the Effective Date, targeting a total power load of approximately 3 MW. This target represents a planning arrangement and does not constitute a guarantee of capacity, power, schedule or returns. Whether the project is implemented, as well as its actual scale and timing, will depend on conditions including equipment procurement and delivery, funding, sites, power, approvals and definitive agreements.

Within the scope to be subsequently agreed, BTC Digital intends to provide or coordinate sites, power, hosting infrastructure, equipment deployment and operations and maintenance support for the project, and to share related operational experience and industry knowledge. CIIT intends to be responsible for equipment procurement and project funding, to arrange transportation and insurance, and to obtain the permits and approvals required for its business. The parties will separately negotiate hosting, service or other definitive agreements based on specific sites and equipment batches.

Building on the strategic cooperation framework publicly disclosed by the parties in 2025 and their existing mining equipment hosting arrangements, this MOU further clarifies the division of responsibilities and the path forward for the approximately 3 MW project. The existing hosting agreement remains independently valid and is not amended or replaced by this MOU.

"The parties have already established a foundation for hosting cooperation. This MOU further clarifies the work to be completed in the next phase. BTC Digital will conduct assessments around specific sites, power conditions, equipment batches and operations and maintenance requirements, and will proceed in phases after definitive agreements take effect, using actual deployment and operations as the basis for subsequent decisions," said Siguang Peng, Chief Executive Officer of BTC Digital Ltd.

Other than the existing hosting arrangements and provisions such as confidentiality, announcements, compliance, intellectual property, fees, legal effect, term and dispute resolution, the cooperation described in the MOU is not legally binding and does not require BTC Digital to reserve sites or power, or require CIIT to procure equipment or services. The cooperation between the parties is a non-exclusive arrangement, unless otherwise agreed in subsequent definitive agreements.

In the next phase, the parties intend to assess specific sites and power resources, confirm equipment batches and deployment conditions, and negotiate the corresponding definitive agreements. The Company will announce subsequent material developments at appropriate times in accordance with applicable laws, stock exchange rules and its internal disclosure policies.

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a digital computing infrastructure company with operations and strategic initiatives in blockchain infrastructure and AI computing infrastructure. The Company is currently engaged in businesses including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, data center operation, and related business activities, while it is also advancing the development of AI computing infrastructure and related services. The Company's ordinary shares trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BTCT.

For more information, please visit: https://btct.us/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the parties' intent to advance the approximately 3 MW crypto computing power project, the assessment and acquisition of sites and power resources, the procurement and deployment of equipment, the provision of hosting and operations and maintenance services, the execution of definitive agreements, and the expansion of the cooperation. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans and expectations, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to, among other factors, the availability of equipment and funding, site and power conditions, approval requirements, the parties' ability to execute and perform definitive agreements, market conditions, digital asset prices, network difficulty, energy costs, regulatory changes, and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The approximately 3 MW figure is a planning target only and does not constitute a guarantee of project scale, deployment timing, operating performance, mining output or financial returns. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE BTC Digital Ltd.