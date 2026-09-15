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WKN: A0HL9Z | ISIN: US00206R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: SOBA
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15.09.26 | 17:30
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23,18023,22017:41
23,18023,22017:41
PR Newswire
15.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
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AT&T Becomes the First and Only Carrier to Offer Free Access to Virtual Healthcare Powered by LifeMD

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Through an exclusive collaboration with LifeMD, eligible AT&T wireless and fiber customers receive a complimentary LifeMD membership, a $228 annual value, with on-demand access to a nationwide virtual care and pharmacy platform.

Key Takeaways:

  • More than 100 million eligible AT&T wireless and fiber customers will receive complimentary access to LifeMD's virtual care and pharmacy platform.
  • The $19-per-month LifeMD membership fee will be fully waived, a value of $228 per year.1
  • Members can connect with providers for everyday health needs and prescriptions, with many medications shipped directly from LifeMD's pharmacy.
  • The benefit is available through AT&T's &More program, which allows members to unlock savings and special offers.

What's the News: AT&T is delivering more value to eligible wireless and fiber customers through an exclusive collaboration with LifeMD, a leading virtual care and pharmacy services provider. Eligible customers receive a complimentary LifeMD membership, connecting them to a nationwide virtual care and pharmacy platform that offers convenient access to healthcare from virtually anywhere.

Why it Matters: More people are turning to virtual care to get the healthcare they need. A recent study revealed 82% of patients said telemedicine helps them stay on track with their health, while 78% said it makes healthcare easier to access. Through LifeMD, AT&T is helping remove barriers to care and medication access, giving customers a simpler way to manage their health.

Quotable: "AT&T connects customers to the things that matter most, and healthcare is one of them. As virtual care becomes an increasingly important option, this offer gives eligible customers a simpler, more accessible way to manage their well-being," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president & GM, AT&T Consumer. "Together with LifeMD, we're using connectivity to expand access to care and help more people get support when and where they need it."

"AT&T connects tens of millions of households across the country, and together we're making something new available to them: a complete virtual care and pharmacy experience," said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. "This is a landmark moment for LifeMD and, more importantly, for the millions of Americans who have been priced out of convenient, high-quality healthcare. Members can reach a state-licensed provider from their phone at their convenience and get care for a wide range of everyday health needs. We've built the healthcare platform today's consumer wants, and this collaboration puts it in front of one of the largest customer bases in America."

More Details: Eligible customers must enroll to receive a complimentary LifeMD membership, helping put convenient care within reach without a monthly fee. Once enrolled, customers can choose the care that meets their needs and pay only for the visits, prescriptions, or services they use.

29 million AT&T customers in 11 states will be the first to receive this new benefit, with additional markets joining in January 2027 as it expands nationwide. Customers can learn more and enroll through the AT&T website or the AT&T mobile app.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Who is eligible2 for the LifeMD benefit?
All current AT&T wireless and fiber customers are eligible for complimentary access to LifeMD's virtual care and pharmacy platform. The benefit will initially be available in select states (AZ, FL, NC, IL, MD, NM, IA, TX, NY, CA, and MI), with expansion to additional states planned for January 2027.

What does "complimentary access" include?
AT&T customers receive LifeMD membership at no cost, with the $19 monthly membership fee fully waived. Members pay only for the care they need, with visits starting at $29 for message-based care, $49 for urgent and primary care video visits with state-licensed providers, and $79 for specialty care.

For visits and prescriptions, customers can choose to use insurance, Medicare, or discounted cash-pay rates. AT&T customers will have access to LifeMD's nationwide virtual care and pharmacy platform, including:

  • Virtual primary care and 24/7 urgent care, with same-day prescriptions for common conditions like infections, allergies, and asthma
  • Ongoing medications for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol
  • Weight management, including GLP-1 medications
  • Women's health, including perimenopause and menopause care and hormone replacement therapy
  • Men's health, including testosterone and sexual health treatment
  • Prescription dermatology, hormone health, sleep, and laboratory services
  • Same-day prescriptions and refills, when clinically appropriate, with many medications shipped directly from LifeMD's pharmacy and others sent to the member's local pharmacy

How do customers sign up for the benefit?
Customers can learn more about the benefit and enroll through the AT&T website, mobile app, and other digital channels. Once enrolled, they can use the LifeMD platform to connect with state-licensed providers, fill and manage prescriptions through LifeMD's pharmacy, and access a range of virtual care services.

1 Limited time offer. Only monthly fee waived; costs of care, visits, and prescriptions not included. Not available in all states. Customers must be 18 or older. Additional restrictions and requirements may apply. See here for more details, terms, and conditions.

2 Not all offerings are available in all states. Customers must be 18 or older. Some offerings may have additional eligibility restrictions.

About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the ?rst phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet o?erings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About LifeMD
LifeMD® (Nasdaq: LFMD) is a leading virtual care company making high-quality healthcare more accessible, convenient, and affordable. Through its vertically integrated platform, LifeMD connects patients with a 50-state affiliated medical group, laboratory services, a state-of-the-art nationwide pharmacy with home delivery, and a U.S.-based patient care center. Together, these capabilities support care across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.