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WKN: 855783 | ISIN: US4891701009 | Ticker-Symbol: KM3
Frankfurt
15.09.26 | 15:41
25,000 Euro
+1,63 % +0,400
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
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25,40025,60017:30
PR Newswire
15.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
45 Leser
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Kennametal Inc.: Kennametal Introduces Exclusive Additive Tungsten Carbide Grade Enabling Next-Generation Metal Cutting Tools

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) today announced a breakthrough in additive manufacturing that enables the rapid production of custom carbide hole-finishing tools with advanced features such as optimized cooling channels and complex geometries.
The new technology, KAF82 TM, is the first additive manufacturing fully dense tungsten carbide grade of its kind to be commercialized at scale and with proven performance for metal-cutting applications, made possible by Kennametal's decades of expertise in powder metallurgy and sintering. Kennametal will debut the offering at IMTS 2026 in Chicago.

With KAF82, solutions that traditionally required months of development and production can now be delivered in a matter of weeks, helping manufacturers accelerate new programs, respond quickly to changing requirements, and improve machining performance. Because the powder is not sold externally, the performance advantages of KAF82 are available exclusively to Kennametal customers, creating a differentiated offering that competitors cannot easily replicate.

"Bringing KAF82 to market reflects our strength in materials science and our ability to translate that into real-world manufacturing impact," said Dr. Carlonda Reilly, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Kennametal. "Because we engineer our own powders and control the entire process, we can push the boundaries of additive manufacturing and help customers bring highly engineered custom hole-finishing tools to production faster. The result is advanced tooling solutions with optimized cooling, complex geometries, and the performance and reliability our customers expect."

Two major automotive OEMs have already successfully integrated custom tooling made with KAF82 into their production lines, demonstrating its ability to deliver performance and reliability in high-volume production environments.

"Additive changes the way customers think about metal cutting tools - from designing within constraints to engineering for performance," said Ed Rusnica, Vice President of Technology, Kennametal. "With KAF82, we're helping customers move faster from concept to production while unlocking geometries and solutions that conventional manufacturing couldn't achieve."

Key benefits of KAF82 include:

  • Shorter lead times for custom tooling solutions
  • Increased design flexibility, including advanced coolant capabilities
  • Rapid replacement of critical components
  • Performance that matches or exceeds conventionally manufactured tools
  • More efficient material usage, requiring less tungsten

KAF82 supports a wide range of demanding applications across aerospace and defense, energy, general engineering and transportation.

The new grade is part of Kennametal's fully vertically integrated additive manufacturing capability, from proprietary powder production to process expertise in sintering and finishing. It builds on Kennametal's broader additive manufacturing leadership, where binder jet technology has already enabled breakthrough solutions for complex, high-wear applications that traditional methods could not achieve.

KAF82 will be showcased at IMTS 2026 in Chicago in Booth #431800, where customers can see firsthand how additive manufacturing is transforming tooling design and production.

For more information, visit kennametal.com/kaf82.

About Kennametal
With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.4 billion in revenues in fiscal 2026. Learn more at kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.