Bandwidth Inc.: Bandwidth and Salesforce Expand Collaboration to Support The Global Rollout of Salesforce's Native Contact Center

Extends availability to Europe, Australia and New Zealand initially,

powered by Bandwidth's Communications Cloud and a new Maestro BYOC integration

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Salesforce as the first certified carrier to support the global rollout of Salesforce's native Contact Center.

Following the North American debut of Salesforce's AI-powered, CRM-native contact center in March, this expanded collaboration will extend availability to more than 25 countries across Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand this fall, with additional markets to follow. Enterprises will be able to connect to Salesforce's native Contact Center through a bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) model with Maestro,TM Bandwidth's platform for intelligent, global communications orchestration. Designed to accelerate global availability and deliver a consistent deployment experience, Maestro operates deeply within Salesforce's governed workflows. This integration equips businesses with the granular control, real-time observability and infrastructure depth required to orchestrate next-generation, AI-driven customer engagement on a global scale. Customers will receive the same award-winning, high-touch support Bandwidth is known for, with dedicated guidance throughout their migration process.

"Salesforce is helping organizations transform the customer experience by uniting customer data and AI with native contact center capabilities inside the world's number one agentic CRM," said Gautam Vasudev, Senior Vice President of Contact Center at Salesforce. "Since launching earlier this year, we're seeing strong customer momentum-from small and mid-sized organizations to large enterprises. As we now expand globally, we're growing our collaboration with Bandwidth for essential communications infrastructure."

"As Salesforce extends its innovative contact center solution to customers around the world, we're proud to help power that global growth," said Ankush Gangwani, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise at Bandwidth. "Enterprises need trusted communications infrastructure that can scale with AI-driven customer engagement across international markets. Together, Bandwidth's Communications Cloud and Maestro make it easier for organizations to rapidly deploy Salesforce's native Contact Center with the performance, reliability and operational simplicity they require."

Bandwidth is exhibiting this week at Dreamforce 2026 in San Francisco. Dreamforce attendees can visit booth 118 and also hear Bandwidth experts at two theater sessions:

"BYOC for Global Contact Centers: Built to Scale," co-presented by Praful Singhal, Sr. Director of Product - Contact Center at Salesforce and Pritom Roy, Sr. Director of Product Management at Bandwidth.

"From Migration to AI-Ready: Rethinking Your Contact Center Foundation," presented by Lauren Brockman, Sr. Director of Product Management at Bandwidth.

To learn more about Bandwidth solutions for Salesforce's native Contact Center, visit Bandwidth.com/Salesforce.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global cloud communications company that helps enterprises deliver exceptional experiences through voice calling, text messaging and emergency services. Our solutions and our Communications Cloud, covering ~70 countries and 90 percent of global GDP, are trusted by all the leaders in unified communications and cloud contact centers-including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Zoom, Genesys and Five9-as well as Global 2000 enterprises and SaaS builders like Docusign, Uber and Yosi Health. As a founder of the cloud communications revolution, we are the first and only global Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) to offer a unique combination of composable APIs, AI capabilities, owner-operated network and broad regulatory experience. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world transform their communications every day.

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.