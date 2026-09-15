"Lumu Technologies" recognized as a 'Star' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumu Technologies, a cybersecurity provider, has been recognized as 'Star' in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. Lumu differentiates its NDR approach through continuous network visibility, compromise assessment, real-time threat detection, and integrated response capabilities.

The growing sophistication of cyber threats, expanding network environments, increasing volumes of network telemetry, and evolving attack techniques are accelerating the adoption of NDR solutions. Organizations are increasingly seeking continuous network visibility, compromise assessment, threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities to identify malicious activity and reduce security blind spots. Advanced capabilities such as real-time network analysis, behavioral detection, automated response, and integration with existing security technologies are further strengthening demand for NDR solutions and creating growth opportunities for providers like Lumu Technologies.

Through the Lumu SecOps Platform and its Lumu Defender offering, Lumu delivers continuous compromise assessment, network visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities. Lumu Defender continuously analyzes network activity to identify and validate confirmed compromises, while the Lumu SecOps Platform integrates NDR with security operations, threat intelligence, and response capabilities. The platform also supports integration with existing cybersecurity technologies to facilitate data collection, SecOps workflows, and automated mitigation and remediation.

The company's broader platform approach integrates network detection, compromise assessment, threat intelligence, and response capabilities to strengthen NDR operations. Lumu has expanded its capabilities through the acquisition of Maltiverse, enhancing threat intelligence, while integrations with CrowdStrike Falcon and Gigamon strengthen automated response, network visibility, and network visibility and analysis across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Lumu Technologies' growth in NDR demonstrates the increasing demand for integrated approaches to network detection and response. The company's expanding platform, strategic technology integrations, enhanced threat intelligence capabilities, and global presence strengthen its ability to address evolving network security requirements across enterprise environments.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like: Railway Cybersecurity, Endpoint Security, Digital Forensics, Identity Verification.

About MarketsandMarkets

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