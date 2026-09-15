Hannover, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - DELIVAN, the global intelligent commercial vehicle brand from Chery Commercial Vehicle, has unveiled its Europe-developed product and technology portfolio at IAA Transportation 2026, presenting two core electric vans, four specialist conversion solutions and its "1+3" proposition as the brand prepares for commercial launch in Europe and the UK in 2027.

DELIVAN L2H3 and other conversion models

DELIVAN's presence at IAA reflects a distinctly local approach to its European expansion. The brand's two base vehicles and four converted vehicles are being presented alongside technology and service demonstrations, including a DELIVAN I fleet management video and an on-site DELIVAN PRO feature display. European customers, partners and industry representatives are also joining the programme, with DELIVAN further developing commercial and conversion partnerships at the show.

The European journey began with DELIVAN's global brand debut at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham in April. Since then, the brand has continued to build its European foundations, including a European headquarters, local operations in the UK and Germany, local R&D and service capabilities, and an expanding network of European partners.

"Europe is the standard we chose for ourselves. This is what defines DELIVAN. Built not only for Europe, but with Europe," said Ross Davies, COO of Chery Commercial Vehicle UK.

That philosophy is reflected in the L1H1 and L2H3, which form the foundation of DELIVAN's European van range. Developed with input from customers and fleet partners across the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Spain, the vehicles are designed around European operating requirements.

The range offers battery options from 50.4kWh to 97.4kWh, up to 426km WLTP combined range (Max speed limited @ 100km/h) and approximately 22-minute charging from 15% to 80%. The L2H3 offers up to 11.6m³ of cargo volume, the L1H1 offers up to 1,400kg payload and 2,500kg towing capacity of both vehicles, while the L3CC chassis cab provides up to 2,120kg payload and a base for specialist applications.

DELIVAN also showcased four specialist conversions - Crew Van, Fridge Box, Tool Storage and 3-Way Tipper - developed in collaboration with European partners.

Building on these partnerships, DELIVAN presented conversion authorisation certificates on site and signed strategic agreements covering vehicle lifecycle services and commercial applications, further advancing the localisation of its products, services and solutions in Europe.

Beyond the vehicle, DELIVAN's "1+3" proposition combines its core vehicle range with DELIVAN I, DELIVAN PRO and DELIVAN X. DELIVAN I focuses on intelligence and connectivity, with fleet management capabilities covering vehicle status, driver behavior, route efficiency and energy consumption. DELIVAN PRO focuses on service and uptime, including remote diagnostics and maintenance alerts through the Uptime Centre. DELIVAN X provides conversion and customisation capabilities through technical partnerships with specialist companies.

"Using real-time connected-vehicle data, our in-house smart system applies AI to connect the entire operational chain - from individual vehicles to fleet management. Every vehicle, every kilometer of operational data is turned into measurable, tangible returns for our customers - making their operations safer and more efficient." Said Yueqiong Gong, Vice President of Chery Holding Group and General Manager of Chery Commercial Vehicle.

The localised approach continues beyond product development. European customers and fleet partners have contributed to product research, while European bodybuilders and conversion specialists are involved in developing application-specific solutions. DELIVAN is also continuing to expand its local operating and partnership network as it prepares for market entry.

"We have not come to Europe to sell vehicles. We have come to stay - to put down deep roots. Our direction is very clear: we are fully committed to localizing talent, products, R&D, and services," said Yueqiong Gong.

DELIVAN's global proposition is built around the principle of "In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere." With its product range, technology platform, local capabilities and European partnerships now taking shape, the brand is moving towards the next stage of its European journey. DELIVAN will continue to take an open approach to developing its route to market, engaging with local dealers and distribution partners in line with market needs and mutual interests, as it prepares for its commercial launch in Europe and the UK in 2027.

About DELIVAN

DELIVAN is a subsidiary of Chery Commercial Vehicle, positioned as a Data Intelligence Company Shaping the Future of Mobility. It made its global debut at the CV Show in Birmingham, UK, in April 2026. DELIVAN develops purpose-built commercial vehicles as intelligent, connected platforms, combining vehicle engineering with advanced data and digital technologies. Its ecosystem brings together intelligent fleet management, vehicle conversion and predictive service capabilities, enabling customers to improve efficiency, uptime and productivity and create greater value throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

DELIVAN is built on four core principles: European-led development, data-driven commercialisation, shared value creation and localised operations. These principles are reflected in the brand's values of "Eco-Benefit First • Innovation-Driven • No Compromise".With the mission "Towards a Cooler Planet" and the vision "Intelligent Mobility, Shared Delight."

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