Bybit Indonesia Supports Post-Flood Education Recovery in North Sumatra

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Indonesia, a locally regulated entity operating under the supervision of the Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK), has provided support to restore education facilities and access to clean water for communities affected by the floods that hit parts of Sumatra in November 2025, in partnership with Indonesian fundraising platform Kitabisa.

The initiative spans three programs: the restoration of learning facilities at two schools in Kabupaten Langkat, North Sumatra; Yayasan Pendidikan Rahman El-Manaf Bubun and SDN 057239 Sekoci, and the construction of a borewell to restore clean water access for flood-affected communities in Desa Balee Panah, Kabupaten Bireuen, Aceh.

"Helping communities recover from a disaster requires sustained collaboration and an understanding of local needs. We appreciate Bybit Indonesia's support in helping restore school facilities in Langkat. Through this partnership, we hope to support students and teachers as they return to their daily learning activities and help families regain a sense of stability. Schools play an important role in community life, and their recovery deserves continued attention." said Vikra Ijas, Co-Founder and CEO of Kitabisa.

Restoring Learning Spaces at Yayasan Pendidikan Rahman El-Manaf Bubun

Located in Desa Bubun, Kecamatan Tanjung Pura, Kabupaten Langkat, the school serves around 187 students from elementary through high school levels, supported by 17 teachers. The area is also vulnerable to tidal flooding, adding to the challenges faced by the local community and school.

The support from Bybit Indonesia and Kitabisa covers improvements to the school's physical facilities, including floor repairs, renovation of learning areas, repainting, supporting installations, and the provision of essential classroom equipment such as desks, chairs and whiteboards.

For Yayasan Pendidikan Rahman El-Manaf Bubun, maintaining access to education is particularly important for families in the surrounding community. Many parents work as fishermen and farmers, while the school continues to provide education without imposing tuition fees or additional charges on students.

Extending Support to SDN 057239 Sekoci

Also in Kabupaten Langkat, the initiative extends to SDN 057239 Sekoci, where around 90 students and 10 teachers have benefited from facility restoration following flood damage.

Support at the school includes repairs to flooring and ceilings, repainting, electrical installation, and repairs to doors, windows and ventilation, along with the refurbishment of supporting spaces such as the library and a dedicated religious studies room. Bybit Indonesia also provided classroom learning equipment needed to support day-to-day teaching.

Restoring Access to Clean Water in Aceh

Beyond the education sector, meeting communities' basic needs has been a key focus of the recovery process. The floods damaged clean water supply infrastructure in several areas, leaving some communities struggling to access water for daily needs.

As part of its disaster donation efforts, Bybit Indonesia, together with Kitabisa, has supported the construction of a borewell in Desa Balee Panah, Kecamatan Juli, Kabupaten Bireuen, Aceh, with the process underway since July 2026. The program is expected to benefit around 125 households, or more than 400 individuals, restoring access to clean water for daily needs such as drinking, cooking, washing, and other community activities.

"Education has always been an important part of Bybit's journey, both in Indonesia and globally. When we saw the impact of the floods in Sumatra, we wanted to look at how we could make a practical contribution to the recovery - not only for children who need a safe and suitable place to learn, but also for families who need reliable access to clean water," said Lawrence Samantha, CEO of Bybit Indonesia. "Through our collaboration with Kitabisa, we've been able to direct support to where it's needed most, so communities can continue their daily lives in a better environment. Recovery takes time, and we hope this support contributes to the community's longer-term recovery."

Building Resilience Through Local Support

The initiative reflects Bybit Indonesia's broader approach to community engagement, with education and local community support forming part of its social impact efforts.

Working with local partners such as Kitabisa allows the company to direct support toward communities with specific and immediate needs. In the case of Yayasan Pendidikan Rahman El-Manaf Bubun, improving school facilities provides practical support for students, teachers and families as the wider community continues to recover from the effects of the floods.

Bybit Indonesia will continue to explore opportunities to support education and community resilience in Indonesia, alongside its ongoing focus on responsible participation in the country's digital asset ecosystem.

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