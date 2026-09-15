Topcon Positioning Systems and Proceq, a Screening Eagle Company, are collaborating to enable Proceq advanced ground penetrating radar (GPR) systems to be used with Topcon GNSS solutions and mass data workflow software. The collaboration will support applications across infrastructure and construction projects in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

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Topcon Positioning Systems and Proceq, a Screening Eagle Company, are collaborating to enable Proceq advanced ground penetrating radar (GPR) systems to be used with Topcon GNSS solutions and mass data workflow software. The collaboration will support applications across infrastructure and construction projects in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

"Proceq provides ground penetrating radar technology, and we are pleased to collaborate with them to deliver advanced, compatible technologies for industry professionals across EMEA," said Ron Oberlander, head of the Topcon Geomatics and Construction Platforms. "By combining Proceq's GPR capabilities with Topcon's GNSS technology, Topnet Live correction services, and Collage Web mass-data workflow software, we are connecting subsurface information with precise spatial context to support more informed analysis and decision-making."

"Collaborating with Topcon is a key element of our growth strategy for subsurface intelligence," said Alexandre Novo, senior vice president, head of Business Unit Subsurface Insights GPR at Proceq. "Together, we are combining Topcon's global leadership in positioning and geomatics with Proceq's advanced GPR technology to expand, unlock new markets and applications, and accelerate the digitalization of infrastructure worldwide."

The technologies will be showcased at INTERGEO 2026, the trade fair for geodesy, geoinformation, and land management held in Munich, Germany, September 15-17.

About Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon Positioning Systems is an innovation company focused on delivering precision technologies and workflow solutions for the global construction, geomatics and agricultural markets. Topcon Positioning Systems (topconpositioning.com) is headquartered in Livermore, California, U.S. The European head office is in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. Parent company Topcon Corporation (topcon.com) was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Proceq Screening Eagle Technologies

Screening Eagle Technologies is a Swiss-Singaporean inspection technology company with a mission to protect the built world with software, sensors and data. Its Proceq solutions combine advanced portable and mobile sensors with intuitive software, real-time analytics and connected field-to-cloud workflows for construction quality control, condition assessment and asset maintenance. Building on more than 70 years of Proceq innovation, Screening Eagle helps owners extend asset life, reduce risk and protect long-term value. screeningeagle.com

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Staci Fitzgerald

Topcon Positioning Systems

corpcomm@topcon.com

+1 925-245-8610



Lacey Li

Proceq AG

lacey.li@screeningeagle.com

+65 6382 3966