Liberty Tax Donates More Than $30,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Funds Raised During the Company's Annual Convention as Part of its Love Your Neighbor Community Outreach Program

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Liberty Tax, one of North America's leading tax preparation franchise brands, announced a $30,350 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of its Love Your Neighbor program. The funds were raised during Liberty Tax's annual company convention, where team members and franchisees come together each year to support a charitable organization.

This year's fundraising activities included direct donations, a golf tournament, and various other fundraising efforts throughout the event. The donation was presented to St. Jude during the convention, bringing the Liberty Tax community together in support of children and families facing cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

"Our annual convention is an opportunity to connect as a company while giving back through our Love Your Neighbor program," said Scott Terrell, CEO of Liberty Tax. "We are proud of our team members and franchisees for coming together to raise $30,350 in support of the lifesaving work of St. Jude."

Liberty Tax holds its convention in a different city each year and makes giving back to the host community an important part of the event. This tradition reflects how Liberty Tax franchisees serve and support communities across the country. Previous convention donations include $20,120 to the OnieTonie Foundation in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and $15,375 to United Way of Greater Nashville, Tennessee.

"We are grateful to Liberty Tax and everyone who participated in these fundraising efforts," said Kathy Fairbanks, Area Executive Director for North & Central Texas.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Their generosity helps give our doctors and researchers the tools and technology they need to make the next groundbreaking discovery."

The Love Your Neighbor program reflects Liberty Tax's commitment to serving and strengthening communities throughout the year. Through charitable giving, volunteerism, and local partnerships, Liberty Tax team members and franchisees work together to make a positive impact in their communities beyond tax season.

About Liberty Tax

Since 1997, Liberty Tax has helped millions of tax filers. Liberty Tax has 2,200+ retail branches and 12,000+ tax professionals across the United States and Canada. The Liberty Tax mission is to be trusted locally and respected nationally as the best choice for professional tax services.

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CONTACT INFORMATION:

Liberty Tax

Marissa Farfone

(866) 871-1040

marketing.support@libtax.com

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Tabatha Gonzalez-Olaechea

tabatha.g.olaechea@alsac.stjude.org

SOURCE: Liberty Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/liberty-tax-donates-more-than-30-000-to-st.-jude-childrens-research-1219890