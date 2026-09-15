BuildOps Launches Finance Hub, Giving Commercial Contractors One Number the Field and Finance Both Trust

A job may look profitable in the field, but at month-end, final costs can show it earned less than expected. Finance Hub gives the field and finance one consistent view of the job from start to finish.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / BuildOps, the AI-native platform for commercial contractors, today launched Finance Hub, a finance control layer that sits between field operations and the accounting system a contractor already runs. It is built to take the scramble out of the month-end by fixing the number before it reaches the books.

Every commercial contractor runs two sets of numbers whether they mean to or not. Work progresses in the field while invoices, payments, purchase orders, receipts, labor and material costs move separately toward the books. Labor is the sharpest gap. The field books hours at a blended rate, but the real payroll cost, including taxes, burden, prevailing wage and fringe, lands later and often never makes it back to the job. On a prevailing wage job, the premium can run about 30 dollars an hour over the burden rate the field is watching.

So the margin a project manager watches all month is not the margin finance books at the end of it. Nobody finds out until close, and by then the crew has moved on and there is nothing left to recover.

"Contractors have been asked to run their work in one system, keep their books in another, and reconcile the difference by hand every single month," said Will Lehrmann, Chief Product Officer at BuildOps. "That is not a paperwork problem. It is contractors making real decisions on a number they already know is wrong. BuildOps is built to unify service, construction and financials in one system and Finance Hub is the piece that makes financials trustworthy.

Finance Hub closes that gap by putting a governed ledger inside BuildOps between the two systems. Transactions are validated, coded and approved there before they post. Exceptions surface in near real-time when they happen rather than at month end. Periods close and stay closed. Every financially significant action is written to an audit record. Job cost and work in progress refresh from the same ledger, so the field and finance finally read one number.

Finance Hub gives them a governed place in the middle where the number gets corrected before it becomes a decision."

"Before, all the data was there, but it was really hard to reconcile it, really hard to put it into a manner where you could get the information into your accounting system and really trust it," said Patrick McFarlen, Chief Financial Officer at Haynes Mechanical Systems. "With Finance Hub, you see it right away."

Finance Hub brings five controls into one place.

One view of what is blocking close. Finance Hub surfaces everything standing between today and a clean close, with the change since yesterday and the top exceptions to work next. Controllers prioritize the day in seconds instead of assembling it from spreadsheets and reports at month end. Coding rules that hold before a dollar posts. Controllers set the rules that route each transaction to the right job, GL account and dimensions, and set who can review, approve and post. Correct coding becomes a system rule rather than a promise, which is what makes job cost and margin reporting worth trusting. Periods that stay closed. Period close is enforced at posting, so a closed period rejects new transactions. Reopening requires a finance administrator and a reason, and every transition is logged. When an auditor asks whether anything posted after close, the answer takes minutes. A record you can hand to a lender. The audit log holds a full immutable history of every financially significant action, showing who did what, the accounting impact and the sync status on both sides. When a sync fails, Finance Hub adds a plain-language description of the likely cause and next step, so the record shows why it failed and not just that it did. Job cost and WIP that refresh while the work is moving. Reporting reads from the same governed ledger every cost posts to, and every figure drills from the report row down to the cost code, journal entry and source event. A job going sideways shows up while there is still time to act on it.

"The hardest part of a contractor's month is not producing the numbers. It is deciding whether to believe them," said Rishabh Dave, Head of Financial Products at BuildOps. "We built Finance Hub as a governed ledger with the controls in front of it rather than a report on top of it. Every transaction is checked, coded and approved before it reaches the ERP, which means the number the controller sees and the number the project manager sees came from the same place."

Finance Hub is available today to a select group of BuildOps customers and works with Sage Intacct, with broader availability and additional ERP integrations coming soon. To learn more, visit buildops.com.

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the AI-native platform for commercial contractors. It unifies service, projects, and financials into one system - dispatching the right tech, drafting invoices, matching payments. Founded in 2018 by a U.S. Army veteran, BuildOps exists to give mission-critical trades technology as strong and reliable as they are. Today, more than 1,500 leading companies across North America trust BuildOps, backed by Founders Fund, N47, Meritech Capital, and other top investors. Learn more at buildops.com.

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SOURCE: BuildOps

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/buildops-launches-finance-hub-giving-commercial-contractors-one-n-1221042