Real Tested Inc.: NailShapeFinder Introduces Free Shape Shortlists and a $9 Printable Salon Brief

Preference-led tools help users compare nail outlines, sketch an idea locally and prepare for a manicure.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / NailShapeFinder introduces a free nail-style planning experience designed to turn a general manicure idea into a clearer appointment request. The site offers a shape shortlist, an illustrated reference chart and a local hand-photo sketch, with an optional $9 personal nail guide and printable salon card.

The free nail shape quiz uses ten questions about preferred length, daily tasks, outline and upkeep. Results include a starting shape, an alternative and practical next steps. Users can begin without an email address, payment or photograph.

A separate nail shape chart compares seven familiar outlines: round, square, squoval, oval, almond, coffin and stiletto. The chart gives users a shared vocabulary for discussing their preferences without declaring one outline universally right for a particular hand.

The optional photo tool lets users position a stylized outline and try a color on a hand photograph. The image stays in the browser. The output is an adjustable planning sketch, rather than a realistic simulation or automated assessment of the hand.

For a one-time payment of $9, the digital guide adds a personalized appointment brief, shape and length tradeoffs, five color directions with visual swatches, editable notes and a printable salon card. The free result, chart and local sketch remain available without purchasing the guide.

About NailShapeFinder

NailShapeFinder helps people explore nail-style preferences and prepare clearer salon requests. Its tools support design planning based on user answers; they do not include individual technician review or assess nail health.

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Media contact: Justin

Contact details: info@Nailshapefinder.com

+1 (833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nailshapefinder-introduces-free-shape-shortlists-and-a-9-printab-1221174