Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Pediatric Vaccines Market: USD 56.06 Billion by 2031, Growth Fueled by Multivalent Formulations and Next-Generation Vaccine Platforms, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the pediatric vaccines market is estimated at USD 42.53 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 56.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by strong governmental funding, increasing adoption of multivalent formulations, growing immunization awareness, and the development of next-generation vaccine platforms including mRNA, recombinant, and virus-like particle technologies.

The growth of the pediatric vaccines market is closely linked to the continued burden of vaccine-preventable diseases and efforts to strengthen routine childhood immunization programs. Governments, international organizations, and healthcare providers are increasing investments in vaccination programs to close immunity gaps and improve coverage. Expanded public immunization budgets and procurement initiatives are also supporting demand for pediatric vaccines across developed and emerging markets.

Technological advancements are playing a significant role in shaping the market landscape. Manufacturers are developing higher-valent and combination vaccines designed to reduce the number of injections required during childhood immunization schedules. At the same time, advances in mRNA, recombinant, viral-vector, and virus-like particle platforms are creating opportunities for new pediatric vaccines and broader disease protection. Digital supply-chain technologies and improved vaccine traceability are also supporting more efficient distribution and inventory management.

Pediatric Vaccines Market Share by Region

North America represents the largest share of the pediatric vaccines market, supported by established immunization infrastructure, strong reimbursement systems, government-funded vaccination programs, and high adoption of advanced vaccine technologies. Public initiatives such as the Vaccines for Children Program continue to support baseline demand, while ongoing research and development investments are encouraging innovation in pediatric vaccine platforms.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the pediatric vaccines market. Growth is supported by large birth cohorts, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and government efforts to improve childhood immunization coverage. Countries including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are investing in vaccination programs and healthcare modernization, creating opportunities for vaccine manufacturers.

Europe holds a significant position in the market, supported by established healthcare systems, coordinated immunization policies, regulatory infrastructure, and continued adoption of advanced pediatric vaccines. Increasing emphasis on broader disease protection and value-based procurement is also influencing vaccine adoption across European countries.

Middle East and Africa and South America offer additional growth opportunities as governments, international organizations, and healthcare stakeholders focus on strengthening routine immunization, improving cold-chain infrastructure, and addressing coverage gaps.

Pediatric Vaccines Market Trends & Forecast

Increasing Adoption of Multivalent and Combination Vaccines

Multivalent vaccines are gaining importance as healthcare systems seek to simplify pediatric immunization schedules and reduce the number of injections required. Combining multiple antigens into a single formulation can reduce clinic visits and improve convenience for caregivers and children.

The growing preference for higher-valent and combination vaccines is encouraging manufacturers to expand their portfolios and develop formulations that provide broader protection. These products are expected to remain an important component of pediatric vaccination programs across developed and emerging markets.

Expansion of Next-Generation Vaccine Platforms

Next-generation technologies are creating new opportunities in the pediatric vaccines market. mRNA, recombinant, viral-vector, and virus-like particle platforms are being investigated to improve vaccine development, antigen design, scalability, and disease protection.

The expansion of these technologies beyond established vaccine applications is expected to support portfolio diversification and accelerate innovation. Manufacturers are also exploring advanced platforms that can potentially address diseases where existing pediatric vaccines provide limited protection.

Growing Government and NGO Funding for Pediatric Immunization

Government agencies and non-governmental organizations continue to play a critical role in supporting pediatric vaccine research, procurement, and distribution. Public-sector immunization programs provide manufacturers with predictable demand while helping improve access to vaccines among children in underserved populations.

International funding initiatives and procurement programs are particularly important across low- and middle-income countries, where healthcare infrastructure and affordability remain key barriers to vaccination coverage.

Increasing Digitalization of Vaccine Supply Chains

Digital technologies are increasingly being incorporated into vaccine distribution and inventory management. Supply-chain automation, electronic tracking, digital immunization registries, and blockchain-based traceability solutions can improve visibility across the vaccine distribution process.

These technologies can help healthcare providers monitor inventory, reduce wastage, track vaccine administration, and identify children who have missed scheduled doses. Continued digitalization is therefore expected to contribute to improved efficiency and access across pediatric immunization programs.

Pediatric Vaccines Market Segmentation Overview

By Vaccine Valence

Monovalent

Multivalent

By Technology Platform

Live Attenuated

Inactivated

Toxoid

Conjugate

Recombinant

Others

By Indication

DTP (Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis)

Pneumococcal Disease

Influenza

Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR)

Others

By Distribution Channel

Public

Private

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



The pediatric vaccines market is characterized by strong demand for multivalent formulations, established conjugate vaccine technologies, and continued demand for vaccines targeting pneumococcal disease and other major childhood indications. Public-sector procurement remains an important distribution channel, while private distribution is expanding as healthcare coverage broadens and parents increasingly seek convenient vaccination services.

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/pediatric-vaccines-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Pediatric Vaccines Market Competitive Outlook

The pediatric vaccines market features major pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturers focusing on established pediatric immunization products, higher-valent formulations, recombinant technologies, and next-generation vaccine platforms. Market participants are investing in research and development, manufacturing capacity, combination vaccines, and innovative vaccine technologies to strengthen their market positions.

Companies are also focusing on expanding access through government procurement programs, international immunization initiatives, and partnerships aimed at improving vaccine availability in low- and middle-income countries. Innovation in mRNA, recombinant, and other next-generation platforms is expected to further influence the competitive landscape.

Major Companies in the Pediatric Vaccines Market include:

Pfizer Inc.

GSK plc

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

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