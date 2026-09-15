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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 17:10 Uhr
214 Leser
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SALI Tools "Tools for Good" Global Partner Story Awards Nears September 27 Deadline With $21,000 Prize Pool

JINHUA, China, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALI Tools announced that submissions for the "Tools for Good" Global Partner Story Awards will close on September 27, inviting global agents, distributor teams, and SALI tool users to submit their stories before the deadline.

The awards recognize outstanding professional dedication and community contributions, with a total prize pool of US$21,000.

A $21,000 USD Prize Pool to Celebrate Inspiring Stories
A $21,000 USD Prize Pool to Celebrate Inspiring Stories

Award Categories

The Champion of Community Award is open to SALI agents, distributors, teams, and individual staff members. Entries should describe work that supports vulnerable groups or improves local facilities such as schools, orphanages, or care centers.

The Spirit of Craftsmanship Award is open to SALI product users, including tradespeople, contractors, and DIY users, who are nominated by local agents. Entries should describe career challenges, technical achievements, or help provided to others using SALI tools.

Prizes

  • Annual Warm Story Grand Prize: one winner receives $5,000, a custom trophy, and global brand promotion.
  • Outstanding Story Award: three winners receive $2,000 each, certificates, and brand promotion.
  • Excellent Story Award: ten winners receive $1,000 each, certificates, SALI tool sets, and media coverage.

Cash awards may support team activities, the submitted community project, local brand events, or designated nonprofit organizations.

How to Submit

Each entry must include:

  • A 500-to-1,000-word story in English or a local language
  • Three to five high-resolution photos or a one-to-three-minute video showing the project and SALI products in use
  • A signed Application Form and Participant Release and Authorization Form
  • An Agent Nomination Form when an agent nominates an end user

Send the complete application by September 27, 2026, to salimarketing@pcsali.com. Use the email subject line Award Category + Country.

Forms and details: https://www.salitools.com/support/forum/list/230.html

About SALI

SALI Tools is a brand of ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Established in 2010, it offers more than 5,000 products across power tool accessories, power tools, lithium-powered tools, hand tools, pneumatic tools, and electromechanical equipment. SALI products are sold in more than 160 countries and regions. As of December 2025, the brand held trademark protection in more than 190 countries and regions.

Media Contact

Lightman Yu
Website: www.salitools.com
Email: salimarketing@pcsali.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46871393-3fe1-4edf-9705-28723c1e962c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.