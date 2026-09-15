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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 17:10 Uhr
159 Leser
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LAST CALL FOR B2B BUYERS: SALI's Global "$15 Brushless Storm" Promotion Nears Final Days

JINHUA, China, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. announced that its global "$15 Brushless Storm" promotion will conclude on September 30, 2026, giving hardware importers, distributors, wholesalers and engineering contractors a final opportunity to access its Q3 promotional terms.

ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SALI's "$15 Brushless Storm" Global Promotion Enters Final Weeks

Launched on July 1, the campaign focuses on SALI's brushless cordless drill package, alongside selected industrial tools and consumables for global B2B buyers.

Under the promotion, qualifying customers can purchase SALI's heavy-duty brushless cordless drill set at a $15 promotional unit price tier. The drill delivers up to 80 N·m of maximum torque and features a high-efficiency brushless motor designed for demanding professional applications.

The package includes the drill, high-capacity battery and fast charger, with a two-year battery warranty. To provide broader access to the offer, purchases are limited to five sets per account or customer.

In addition to cordless tools, SALI is offering promotional bulk pricing and bundle terms across selected product categories, including industrial generators, heavy-duty road cutting discs, laser-welded diamond core bits, professional construction tools and power tool accessories.

"As September 30 approaches, we are prioritizing order processing and logistics allocation for remaining promotional inventory to help our B2B partners complete their seasonal procurement," said the SALI Sales Management Team.

The promotion is open to eligible hardware importers, distributors, engineering contractors and regional wholesalers worldwide. Orders must be confirmed by September 30, 2026, at 23:59 GMT+8. Buyers can contact their SALI account representative or submit an RFQ through official SALI channels for promotional pricing, customized quotations and shipment arrangements.

About SALI

SALI Tools is a brand of ZHEJIANG SALI ABRASIVE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Established in 2010, it offers more than 5,000 products across power tool accessories, power tools, lithium-powered tools, hand tools, pneumatic tools, and electromechanical equipment. SALI products are sold in more than 160 countries and regions. As of December 2025, the brand held trademark protection in more than 190 countries and regions.

Media Contact

Lightman Yu
Website: www.salitools.com
Email: salimarketing@pcsali.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbf3f140-b737-4031-9a7b-7b28aa64fe4c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.