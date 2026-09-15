Mesothelioma Veterans Center Reaffirms Its Promise: No Veteran Fights Mesothelioma Alone

The advocacy organization pledges to provide guidance, support, and compassion to every veteran facing a mesothelioma diagnosis

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / The Mesothelioma Veterans Center, a veteran-founded advocacy organization, is renewing its formal promise to every veteran and family member affected by mesothelioma: no one will be left to navigate this diagnosis alone.

Since its founding, the organization has stood beside those who served as they face a cancer often linked to military-related asbestos exposure. That mission is anchored in three commitments:

Guidance: The Mesothelioma Veterans Center helps veterans understand their diagnosis and offers free assistance with filing for VA benefits and exploring legal options.

The Mesothelioma Veterans Center helps veterans understand their diagnosis and offers free assistance with filing for and exploring legal options. Support: Advocates work alongside veterans to weigh treatment options and search for the right health care providers. A monthly support group brings veterans with mesothelioma together to face their challenges.

Compassion: The organization treats veterans and their families with the respect and care that they deserve.

The Mesothelioma Veterans Center staff includes VA-accredited attorneys, registered nurses, and dedicated patient advocates. Major Jonathan N. Nelson (Ret), an attorney and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, heads the organization's Veterans Advocacy Team, embodying a culture built by veterans, for veterans.

"Having cancer can be incredibly stressful, which is why we encourage veterans to reach out," Major Nelson said. "We're here to help you and your family understand your health care options, receive any VA benefits you're entitled to, and pursue money from asbestos companies to ease any financial worries."

The organization offers a Free Veterans Packet and other resources to ensure veterans and their families have access to accurate, trustworthy information. All content is reviewed by medical and legal professionals, so veterans and their families can make informed decisions with confidence.

To date, the Mesothelioma Veterans Center reports helping more than 3,800 veterans, with its legal partners securing over $10.6 billion for veterans and civilians affected by asbestos exposure. That track record, the organization says, reflects what its promise looks like in practice - a sustained commitment to ensuring veterans receive the benefits, care, and dignity they've earned.

Mesothelioma Veterans Center

Major Jonathan Nelson (Ret)

(855) 956-3619

jonathan@mesotheliomaveterans.org

1330 Boylston Street, Suite 400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Veterans Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mesothelioma-veterans-center-reaffirms-its-promise-no-veteran-fights-mesotheli-1221185