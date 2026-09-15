Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - John Wilson, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager, Ninepoint Partners LP ("Ninepoint Partners" or the "Company"), and his team joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the launch of the Company's two new diversified Ninepoint HighShares ETFs:

Ninepoint Enhanced Aerospace and Defense HighShares ETF (TSX: EDHI)

Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity HighShares ETF (TSX: USHI)





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The new ETFs are designed to provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of aerospace and defence companies and the broader U.S. equity market, respectively, while using covered call strategies and modest leverage to enhance income potential. With over $8 billion in assets under management, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, committed to providing differentiated investment solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes.

To learn more, visit www.ninepoint.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314415