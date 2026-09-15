Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 16:54 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Proven VCT Plc: Joint Announcement - Merger Discussions

ProVen VCT plc
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Merger Discussions
15 September 2026

The boards of directors of ProVen VCT plc ("ProVen") and ProVen Growth and Income plc ("PGI" and together with ProVen, the "VCTs") announce that they have entered into discussions regarding a possible merger (the "Merger"), which discussions may or may not lead to an agreement to merge the VCTs. The purpose of the Merger would be to achieve simplicity, cost savings, administrative efficiency and scale.

If the Merger proceeds, it would be undertaken by way of a scheme of reconstruction under s.110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 and not under the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers. This would involve the assets and liabilities of PGI, the smaller of the VCTs, being transferred to ProVen in consideration for which shareholders in PGI would receive new shares in ProVen, such number of shares based on the relative net asset value of each VCT. If the Merger proceeds it would require the consent of shareholders in both VCTs.

As announced on 29 April 2026, the current offer for subscription for each of the VCTs will close on 30 September 2026 at 1pm BST (or such earlier date as the respective offer is fully subscribed or as otherwise approved by the Boards). If the Merger proceeds, ProVen intends to launch a new offer for subscription in respect of the 2026-27 and 2027-28 tax years later this year.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the VCTs to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulations (EU number. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement through a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For additional information, please contact:

Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.