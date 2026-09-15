EQS-News: Creative Management Partners LLC / Key word(s): Public Policy/Govt

HEADS OF STATE BOOKS SERIES by Authors Dr. Frederic Teboul and Thierry Pastor Sold to Brick Tower Press Represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP)



15.09.2026 / 17:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



- Publishing Date set for United Nations General Assembly 81st Session NYC Meeting September 8-28, 2026 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - September 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Announced today, HEADS OF STATE BOOKS SERIES by Authors Dr. Frederic Teboul and Thierry Pastor sold to Brick Tower Press represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP). CMP plans to adapt the books to DocuSeries, Documentary and Feature Films. Said Authors Dr. Frederic Teboul and Thierry Pastor: THE HEADS OF STATE BOOKS SERIES will consist of UNBREAKABLE, with reference featuring President Donald Trump and THE LION OF ISRAEL with reference featuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ADVOCACY FOR PEACE with reference featuring General Wesley K. Clark (Ret.). When we concluded our engagement of General Clark, we met Agent Alan Morell of CMP and we both feel he was the ideal Literary to TV Film Agent/Advisory to represent our works. We are very pleased with the arrangement Alan negotiated with prestigious Publisher J. Boylston & Company, Brick Tower Press imprint". Said Former Supreme Allied Commander, Four Star General, Wesley K. Clark (Ret.).: "I am very excited about my contribution on ADVOCACY FOR PEACE. My agent, Alan Morell, I endorsed to represent all the HEADS OF STATE BOOK SERIES for submission to Publishers, and pleased the Authors agreed." Said Publisher John T. Colby: "I am very pleased Alan thought of our Publishing House for this HEADS OF STATE BOOK SERIES as it fits our 3,000 published titles audience at Brick Tower Press. The Authors offer a perspective that moves beyond traditional divides. The authors' approach is built on three pillars: - Analytical rigor: in-depth research and historical perspective that move beyond emotional reactions. - Critical distance: a balanced stance that examines both achievements and limitations, without bias or hostility. - Global perspective: these leaders are examined as symptoms of a broader transformation in democratic systems and the nature of power itself From a commercial standpoint, these books respond to a growing demand for nuanced analysis in an environment saturated with polarized viewpoints. They are aimed at a wide readership: geopolitics readers, decision-makers, academics, as well as a broader educated audience seeking to understand contemporary dynamics without ideological filters. At a time when publishers may understandably be wary of accusations of bias or political instrumentalization, these works offer the opposite: an opportunity to publish rigorous, accessible, and intellectually honest essays that contribute to the debate without being confined by it." Said Agent Alan Morell of CMP representing Authors: "Ultimately, these are not books about individuals. They are books about an era, and about the profound transformation of how power is exercised in the 21st century. When I spoke to Publisher John T. Colby about these HEADS OF STATE BOOKS SERIES, he got it immediately. "We are currently conducting research on other state leaders, with the aim of making our analyses available to the wider public in the near future. These books are in the public interest because they help readers understand the shifting dynamics of power in a world where the balance of power is changing at unprecedented speed, compelling governments and leaders to adapt their policies and governing strategies - something that is often poorly understood by the general public." ABOUT THE AUTHORS: Frederic E. Teboul is a seasoned global professional with a diverse educational background, encompassing public international law, political science, an MBA in business administration, and a PhD in economic development. Over a span of more than twenty-five years across four continents, he has developed a deep commitment to diversity and has also passionately contributed to international relations, development cooperation, philanthropy, advocacy, and peace initiatives. As a geopolitician, serial entrepreneur, and respected international civil servant, primarily with the United Nations, Fred Teboul has successfully led four Nobel Peace Prize-winning positioning strategies for the United Nations (2001), former US Vice President Al Gore (2007), the European Union (2012), and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (2016). His influential role extends to shaping international development and diversification strategies for private sector firms. Significant global responsibilities across the public, private, philanthropic, and intergovernmental spheres mark Fred Teboul's leadership journey. His multilingual and multicultural aptitude has allowed him to excel in diverse environments. Renowned as a strategist, spin doctor, lobbyist, and kingmaker, he is highly regarded by former and current world leaders as well as high-net-worth stakeholders for his astute insights, negotiation, mediation, positioning strategy, and advocacy. Not only is Fred Teboul the president of two corporations, he also serves as a trusted advisor to numerous governments, corporations, and foundations worldwide. Notably, he is co- authoring several books on the leadership style, innovative methods, political vision, and governance of world leaders, and presently cofounding "My Peace Center," showcasing his commitment to fostering a better world built on sustainable peace, social justice, and positive change. Thierry Pastor has a degree in law and political science. As a spin doctor, seasoned political and strategic advisor, Thierry Pastor specializes in crisis management, energy geopolitics, and global security. His professional journey has taken him to diverse regions, including Eastern Europe, Central Asia, the Far East, and the Gulf. A subject-matter expert of global trends and lecturer, Thierry Pastor has penned numerous political essays, shedding light on pressing political challenges and the intricacies of contemporary international relations, and more generally, to the comprehension of the factors that govern power relations in the world. He has devoted several essays to energy geopolitics, the analysis of political governance systems, the study of contemporary conflicts and their impact on the international relations' evolution. He defends a realistic vision of political analysis and global geopolitics. Thierry Pastor is regularly consulted on issues related to peace-building and good governance, both by public and private institutions, for which he provides analysis and strategic solutions. Brick Tower Press: Brick Tower Press is a trade book publisher of over 3,000 Titles of quality nonfiction titles in cookery, gardening, history, biography, photography, and reference, alongside selected fiction.

https://www.bricktowerpress.com Creative Management Partners

www.creativemanagementpartners.com Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP) Creative Management Partners (CMP), led by Alan Morell, represents an elite roster of clients across the arts, sports, music, health, wellness, politics, business and entertainment industries. Mr. Morell is among the few industry leaders whose clients have received prestigious awards including Grammys, Emmys, Tonys, Oscars, Clios, ESPY, Telly, Victors and New York Times Best Selling author recognition amongst other global recognitions. Media Contact Information: Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP)

Beverly Hills Gardens Building

9440 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 301

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Direct Dial: 508-292-7900

www.creativemanagementpartners.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Creative Management Partners LLC





15.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News