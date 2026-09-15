CyberGuard Advantage and Control Gap Launch CGVantage to Simplify Multi-Framework Compliance

One unified brand combining hands-on practitioner insight with technology expertise, built around a core idea: audit once, comply many.

TORONTO, ON AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / CyberGuard Advantage and Control Gap today announced the launch of CGVantage, uniting the two organizations under a single corporate brand and initiating the next phase of the company's growth.

CGVantage launches in response to an escalating market challenge: cybersecurity compliance requirements continue to place unsustainable demands on internal engineering and security teams. CGVantage addresses this directly by combining senior practitioner leadership with technology-driven execution to eliminate duplication, protect bandwidth, and streamline multi-framework compliance.

"Compliance mandates are multiplying faster than the internal teams responsible for managing them. Every new framework creates another layer of evidence collection, testing, and operational drag on the exact resources charged with building the business," said Harmeet Singh, Chief Executive Officer of CGVantage. "CGVantage represents the company we have built and, more importantly, our vision for the future. By combining applied senior-led experience, technology expertise, and a unified execution model, we give security leaders a clear vantage point across their compliance landscape as it evolves so they can scale securely without adding complexity."

The firm delivers high-touch advisory services, independent attestation, and specialized security testing across major standards including PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, and emerging AI frameworks like ISO 42001. CGVantage serves mid-market and enterprise organizations across SaaS, fintech, healthcare, payments, and retail.

Central to CGVantage's strategy is a multi-framework compliance service built around a simple principle: audit once, comply many. Each engagement is guided by a senior practitioner leading a team of specialist experts, harmonizing assessment cadences, consolidating evidence collection, and eliminating redundant stakeholder interviews while maintaining audit rigor.

Built for What Comes Next

AI is reshaping both sides of the security equation, accelerating adversary tactics while raising complex new demands around governance, transparency, and trust. CGVantage is building for both realities. By advancing its AI assurance capabilities, aligning with emerging standards like ISO 42001, and pursuing direct framework accreditations, the firm is expanding its role from trusted assessor to accredited certification body. This commitment enables clients to achieve direct certification across their management systems and keep their businesses and environments ahead of what's coming next in compliance.

About CGVantage

CGVantage is a cybersecurity attestation and advisory firm dedicated to helping mid-market and enterprise organizations simplify multi-framework compliance by combining human expertise with technology-enhanced execution. CGVantage unifies requirements across SOC, PCI DSS, ISO, HIPAA, HITRUST, and AI security frameworks, reducing audit fatigue so teams can focus on protecting and growing their business. Learn more at cgvantage.com.

Media Contact

CGVantage Media Relations

Email: press@cgvantage.com

Website: www.cgvantage.com

SOURCE: CGVantage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cyberguard-advantage-and-control-gap-launch-cgvantage-to-simplify-1221211