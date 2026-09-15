bixdo Showcases At-Home Technology for Smile, Scalp, and Skin Care at IFA 2026

At IFA 2026, Beauty Tech & Wellbeing's growing prominence reflects consumer technology's shift toward advanced home beauty care. bixdo's connected portfolio spans oral care, scalp care, and facial skincare.

BERLIN, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bixdo, an optoelectronic beauty care technology brand, showcases its portfolio at Messe Berlin from Sept. 4 to 8, 2026, in Hall 14, booth H14-101. The exhibit features light- and energy-based care for easy, consistent daily use.





Whitening as Part of Daily Brushing

bixdo's Glossonic Brush AIR is designed around "whitening while brushing." Light-guiding filaments direct its integrated 460 nm visible blue light toward the enamel surface. With non-peroxide PAP (phthalimidoperoxycaproic acid) toothpaste containing hydroxyapatite for enamel support, the system gently oxidizes surface stains during daily brushing, without separate strips or trays. bixdo describes the formula as gentle on enamel and suitable for sensitive teeth.

The Glossonic Brush AIR combines four brushing modes with a slim, lightweight, pen-style body for easy travel.

The compact, travel-ready Pocket Water Flosser complements the toothbrush by cleaning between teeth.

Light-Based Scalp Care During Daily Combing

bixdo's transparent, light-guiding comb teeth direct light from blue (470 nm) and red (655 nm) LED modules to the scalp, integrating dual-wavelength care into daily combing.

Flexible Formats for Facial Skincare

bixdo's facial skincare lineup includes hands-free LED masks, a full-coverage light-therapy chamber, and compact handheld devices. These ergonomic daily tools incorporate non-invasive energy modalities including LED phototherapy, radiofrequency (RF), microcurrent, and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS). Handheld devices support brief, targeted Lift & Glow routines, while hands-free masks allow reading, resting, or working during use.





Home Beauty Care Built Around Familiar Habits

The blue-light brush and PAP toothpaste bring whitening into brushing, light-based scalp stimulation accompanies combing, and targeted facial care fits busy schedules. Familiar formats and simple controls support flexible care without complex procedures, helping users maintain routines.

Further details are available at bixdo.com.

About bixdo

bixdo is an optoelectronic beauty care technology brand applying light- and energy-based research to home-use devices. With "Evidence based beauty solutions" as its slogan, the company develops oral hygiene, scalp care, and facial skincare solutions for daily routines.

Media Contact

Ningning Chen

marketing@bixdo.com

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