Bridgehead IT, Inc.: Bridgehead IT Welcomes Greg Stroike as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Veteran technology sales leader joins the San Antonio firm to help scale its sales organization, deepen client relationships, and support continued growth.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Bridgehead IT, a San Antonio-based provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and technology strategy solutions, today announced that Greg Stroike has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. Stroike brings more than a decade of technology sales leadership experience and will help lead and scale Bridgehead's sales organization as the company continues its growth.

Before joining Bridgehead IT, Stroike spent 10 years in a variety of sales leadership roles at Rackspace Technology. His background spans IT transformation, managed hybrid cloud, security, mission-critical hosting, and application management services, along with sales operations, deal governance, and the management of highly complex, large-value deals in the enterprise space. He has built his expertise across Fortune 100 companies, startups, and high-growth private organizations where both growth and scalability were paramount.

In his new role, Stroike will focus on building and developing the sales team, strengthening client and partner relationships, and aligning sales, account management, and marketing to support Bridgehead's next phase of growth. Known for a leadership style rooted in teaching and winning by process rather than individual charisma, he is well suited to a company built on delivering right-fit technology solutions for its clients.

"This is the right hire at the right time," said Wes Bunch, CEO and co-founder of Bridgehead IT. "Building out our sales function has been one of the top priorities for the company, and it's bigger than any one person. Greg has stepped up to the plate with the experience, the technical chops, and many years of leadership to build and develop a team around him. We've built this business around architecting right-fit solutions for our clients, and with Greg at the helm of sales, we'll be taking that to an entirely new level."

Bunch, who co-founded Bridgehead IT in 1999, has built the company into a nationally recognized IT services provider known for its vendor-agnostic approach and its commitment to delivering tailored, enterprise-level solutions. Stroike's appointment reflects the company's continued investment in experienced leadership as it scales.

"This is an incredible company with amazing leadership and a strong culture focused on customer obsession," said Greg Stroike, Senior Vice President of Sales at Bridgehead IT. "They are well positioned for growth, and I'm ready to jump in, learn the Bridgehead way, and help build on the strong foundation already in place."

Stroike is based in San Antonio and joins Bridgehead IT at a time when organizations are navigating increasingly complex decisions across cybersecurity, cloud, artificial intelligence, and long-term technology strategy.

Media Contact

Lauren Serrato

Director of Marketing, Bridgehead IT

210-477-7937 | lserrato@bridgeheadit.com

www.bridgeheadit.com

SOURCE: Bridgehead IT, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgehead-it-welcomes-greg-stroike-as-senior-vice-president-of-s-1217778