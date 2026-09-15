AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Saturn Insurance Inc. (Saturn) (Burlington, VT), following its dissolution. Saturn was a captive insurer of BP p.l.c. (bp) [NYSE: BP], an integrated global energy company. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) was stable.

The withdrawal follows the company's request to no longer participate in AM Best's interactive rating process following its dissolution and surrender of its insurance licence to the Vermont regulator. Saturn's assets and liabilities have now been transferred or novated as part of the dissolution process.

AM Best's procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, a final rating opinion could not be produced for Saturn as all of its insurance liabilities have been settled.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best's Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

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Patrick McCrystal, FIA

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