Ascot Group: Ascot Announces Launch of The Ascot Foundation to Advance Philanthropic Impact Across Global Communities

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group Limited ("Ascot"), a global specialty (re)insurance company, today announced the launch of The Ascot Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established to align and amplify the company's philanthropic efforts.

Building on Ascot's longstanding commitment to charitable giving and community support, The Ascot Foundation will help focus the company's charitable activities around three key pillars: Health and Wellness, Education, and the Environment.

Employee engagement will continue to be central to Ascot's philanthropic efforts, with three regional committees helping to guide Ascot's corporate giving and drive local engagement across the U.S., UK, and Bermuda. The company has also launched a new employee matching gift program and a series of in-person volunteer opportunities designed to connect colleagues with causes that matter in their communities.

In recognition of Ascot's 25th anniversary this year, the company is introducing a special anniversary giving campaign that will provide monetary grants to 25 nonprofit organizations across the communities where Ascot operates, with recipients selected in alignment with the Foundation's philanthropic pillars.

"The launch of The Ascot Foundation is an important milestone in our continued commitment to being a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world," said Bill Thygeson, Ascot Group Chief Human Resources Officer. "As we celebrate 25 years of Ascot, we are proud to create a more unified approach to giving - one that empowers our colleagues and reflects the values that define our culture, The Ascot Way."

"Ascot has always believed that strong partnerships extend beyond our core business," said Jonathan Zaffino, Ascot Group CEO and President. "Through The Ascot Foundation, we are creating a more focused and scalable approach to our philanthropy, helping to ensure our support is sustainable, meaningful and aligned with the needs of the global communities where we live and work."

About Ascot Group Limited

Ascot is a leading global specialty insurance and reinsurance group offering property and casualty solutions to clients, with a 25-year track record of consistency and stability and $16 billion in total assets at March 31, 2026. The company operates through an ecosystem of interconnected global platforms in offices across the United States, Bermuda and London, bound by a common mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world.

Affiliates within Ascot are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, A+ by Fitch Ratings Inc. and A by S&P Ratings.

Visit www.ascotgroup.com or follow the company on LinkedIn to learn more about its products and people.

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