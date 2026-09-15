ASM International NV: ASM announces completion of share buyback program

Almere, The Netherlands

September 15, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that its €150 million share buyback program 2026 has been completed.

On March 3, 2026, ASM announced the authorization of a new share buyback program of up to €150 million. The program started on August 10, 2026, and was completed on September 14, 2026. In total, we repurchased 185,522 shares at an average price of €808.53, under the 2026 program.

The program was executed by an independent third party. ASM intends to use the repurchased shares to cover existing and expected future obligations under its share-based compensation programs for employees and board members. The repurchase program is part of ASM's commitment to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders.

Weekly update share buyback

In addition, ASM reports the following transactions for September 14, 2026, which completed the 2026 share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value September 14, 2026 29,615 € 760.69 € 22,527,728 Total 29,615 € 760.69 € 22,527,728

For further details including individual transaction information please visit:

www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact



Investor and media relations



Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: investor.relations@asm.com



Investor relations



Daniel Uribe

T: +31 88 100 8127

E: investor.relations@asm.com

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