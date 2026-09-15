The Best Plastic Surgeon in Seattle is Dr. Sajan as Featured in Seattle Mag and Seattle Met Magazine

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic has been recognized by Seattle Mag and Seattle Met as Seattle's best plastic surgeon. As a certified surgeon, Dr. Sajan has performed thousands of procedures across facial, breast, body, and gender-affirming surgery. His experience is further reflected in more than 1,000 Google reviews from patients. These credentials, patient feedback, and local media recognition support Dr. Sajan's standing as the best plastic surgeon in Seattle.

Recognized by Media as the Best Plastic Surgeon

Local media recognition has added to Dr. Sajan's visibility among patients researching cosmetic surgery in Seattle. He has been featured by Seattle Magazine and Seattle Met as the best plastic surgeon in Seattle, highlighting his work and specialized approach to plastic surgery. The recognition is particularly notable for his focus on techniques that are not routinely offered together, including advanced facial surgery, breast augmentation, body contouring, and gender-affirming procedures.

Beyond regional recognition, national media outlets including Business Insider, Cosmopolitan, and Plastic Surgery Practice have also featured Dr. Sajan for his surgical innovations. The American Institute of Plastic Surgeons also awarded him the Top 10 Best Plastic Surgeons award. This combination of local press and national visibility establishes him as a definitive authority in aesthetic surgery.

Signature Techniques That Set Him Apart

Dr. Sajan's differentiation is most visible in the techniques he performs that remain rare even in major metro regions.

Technique What Makes It Distinct BAMWHAT breast augmentation One-inch incision hidden in the underarm crease, leaving no visible scar on the breast TUBA breast augmentation Saline implants placed through an incision inside the belly button Drainless tummy tuck Progressive closure, tissue adhesive, and tumescent technique replace traditional drains in most cases High-definition liposuction Abdominal etching that reveals natural lines of the abs, obliques, chest and back Multi-plane fat transfer Fat placed in four planes through an underarm access point for larger implant-free breast augmentation

Why Is His Surgical Experience Significant?

Dr. Sajan has performed more than 6,000 plastic surgeries, with patients traveling from across the country and around the world. His experience spans plastic and reconstructive surgery involving the face, breasts, and body, including extensive work in gender-affirming and facial feminization surgeries.

That experience is particularly relevant to complex aesthetic procedures, where treatment planning requires an understanding of facial proportions, body contour, tissue characteristics, and how multiple procedures work together. His surgical experience includes facial feminization surgery, MTF breast augmentation, body feminization, transaxillary breast augmentation, drainless tummy tuck, and high-definition body contouring.

Preserving Nipple Sensation

Dr. Sajan also specializes in female-to-male chest reconstruction with a focus on preserving and restoring nipple sensation. During the procedure, he can identify and reconnect the nerves connected to the nipple, an approach designed to improve the potential for postoperative sensation.

Nerve preservation and reconnection are not routinely incorporated into every chest reconstruction procedure, making this technique a distinctive part of Dr. Sajan's gender-affirming surgical approach.

Why Dr. Sajan Continues to Stand Out in Seattle

Dr. Javad Sajan's position among Seattle's leading plastic surgeons is based on a combination of factors rather than a single credential. His more than 6,000 procedures, certifications in cosmetic surgery, research involvement, physician education, specialized cosmetic techniques, and extensive experience with gender-affirming surgery create a distinctive professional profile.

His recognition by Seattle Magazine and Seattle Met further establishes his visibility in the Seattle cosmetic surgery market. For patients searching for the best plastic surgeon in Seattle, those combined factors make Dr. Sajan a name that continues to attract attention locally and nationally.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Phone: 206-209-0988

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

Email: Contact@allureesthetic.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-plastic-surgeon-in-seattle-1221046