Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Award-winning national wealth management firm Rebalance is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the Bay Area's largest money managers for 2026 by the San Francisco Business Times.

The prestigious ranking recognizes leading wealth management firms across the Bay Area based on total current assets under management. Rebalance's inclusion among the region's largest money managers is a significant achievement and underscores the firm's continued growth, scale, and expanding presence in the wealth management industry.

"It is a significant honor to be recognized among the Bay Area's top money managers by the San Francisco Business Times this year," said Mitch Tuchman, Managing Director of Rebalance. "This award reflects the tremendous growth our firm has achieved over the past 14 years. We are proud to be ranked alongside some of the most respected wealth management firms in the region."

Tuchman attributed the firm's growth to the technology-first business model he and co-founder Scott Puritz established when they launched the firm in 2012. "Rebalance has always been ahead of the curve, embracing cutting-edge technology and emerging AI tools to continually improve how we serve our clients. That commitment to innovation has been a defining part of our success from the very beginning."

The San Francisco Business Times released its 2026 "Biggest Money Managers in the Bay Area" rankings in late August. To view the rankings, please visit the San Francisco Business Times.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Rebalance's groundbreaking national virtual model allows the firm to serve clients across the country.

About Rebalance

The Rebalance Investment Committee features top leaders in the investment world, including Princeton Professor Emeritus Burton Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street, and Dr. Charley Ellis, former Chairman of the Yale Endowment Investment Committee. Joining them are Kristi Craig, Chief Investment Officer for the $1.4 billion National Geographic endowment, and Jay Vivian, who led the $100+ billion IBM fund's shift to passive investing. Together, these experts shape Rebalance's client portfolios with proven, hands-on expertise.

Rebalance, with offices in Bethesda, Md., and Palo Alto, Calif., manages over $1.9 billion for 600+ clients nationwide. Named a Top RIA Firm by Forbes and Best Financial Advisory Firm by USA Today in 2023 and 2026, Rebalance combines world-class investment management, tailored financial planning, and fiduciary financial advice. Featured by NPR, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and others, Rebalance is committed to building financial security for individuals and their families.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313662