The first products from the collaboration arrive Fall 2026

Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT), a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, and BBC Studios today announced a multi-year global licensing partnership that will bring Bluey to five of Mattel's franchises. Fans around the world will be able to experience the beloved series through products from Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Polly Pocket, and UNO beginning this fall.

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Designed to celebrate the heart, humor, and creativity of Bluey, the collaboration combines the characters and stories of the hit series with the unique play experiences that fans have loved for generations. The collection will feature characters from Bluey across Little People figures and playsets, Barbie dolls and accessories, Polly Pocket compact playsets, Hot Wheels vehicles, and UNO card games.

Little People's character lineup will include Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli and more, giving young fans new ways to recreate their favorite adventures through imaginative play. Barbie will feature Bluey and Bingo across the Barbie Cutie Reveal line, with dolls dressed as Bluey and Bingo characters, delivering excitement, surprise, and fun with every unboxing. Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, and UNO will each offer their own unique take on the series.

Nick Karamanos, Head of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel, said: "Bluey reminds us that the best play doesn't require anything extraordinary, just creativity, laughter, and the people you love. That's what makes this partnership a natural fit. We're bringing Bluey, Bingo, and their family and friends to brands fans already know and love, inviting families to create new stories, adventures, and memories together."

Suzy Raia, EVP, Global Consumer Products at BBC Studios, added: "Bluey has resonated with families around the world because it celebrates the creativity and connection that comes through play. Mattel's portfolio of iconic brands makes them an ideal partner to extend that spirit through new and engaging play experiences."

Created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio, Bluey follows a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her mum, dad, and little sister, Bingo. Celebrated for its warmth, humor, and creative storytelling, the Emmy Award-winning series has become a global phenomenon beloved by children and parents alike.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas Friends, UNO, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Monster High, Polly Pocket, and Barney, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About BBC Studios

The BBC Studios Brands Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through innovative brand extensions, fostering deep fan engagement worldwide. Partnering our iconic brands including Doctor Who and Bluey with the world's biggest brands, promoters, and publishers, ignites the imagination of fans and creates memorable brand-fame moments. Our diverse portfolio spans consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing, while BBC Studios Digital drives over 1 billion views per month, offering advertising and branded content opportunities. Supported by award-winning teams, we focus on finding visionary opportunities to enhance global brand impact and digital growth.

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About Bluey

Bluey follows a loveable, inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

Celebrated for its humour, warmth and relatable portrayal of everyday family life, Bluey has earned a devoted global audience through stories grounded in play, emotional truth and authentic moments that resonate across generations. A true phenomenon, Bluey is one of the most loved and watched family entertainment brands, captivating adults and children alike.

Bluey is the creation of writer and director Joe Brumm and is produced by multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio. Commissioned by BBC Studios Kids Family and ABC Children's, BBC Studios brings Bluey to audiences internationally through distribution and licensing.

The first-ever feature film, The Bluey Movie, lands in cinemas on 6 August 2027. Written and directed by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, the CG-animated feature marks the big screen debut for Bluey and her family. BBC Studios is financing and licensing the picture with theatrical distribution through Walt Disney Studios.

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About Ludo Studio

Ludo Studio is a BAFTA, multi-Emmy, Logie and Peabody award-winning Australian studio and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2024, that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Mattel

Niki Kazakos

Niki.Kazakos@Mattel.com

Casey McDonald

Casey.McDonald@Mattel.com

Kymia Freeman

Kymia.Freeman@Mattel.com

BBC Studios

Devin.Johnson@bbc.com