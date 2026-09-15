Autodesk, Inc.: Autodesk Advances Agentic AI in Its Three Industry Clouds

New specialized and agentic AI across Autodesk Forma, Autodesk Fusion, and Autodesk Flow turns connected industry data and project context into project intelligence customers can act on

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Autodesk University 2026, Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) previewed new agentic AI across its three industry clouds: Autodesk Forma for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Autodesk Fusion for Design and Manufacturing; and Autodesk Flow for Media and Entertainment. Together, these new capabilities are shaping the next generation of Autodesk Assistant, extending Autodesk's agentic AI experience across products, projects, and teams rather than inside a single tool, and drawing on connected project data to understand not just the question being asked, but the project behind it.

Autodesk Assistant is generally available today across many Autodesk products, including Fusion, Forma, and Flow, where it helps customers work with Autodesk AI inside the tools they already use. The next-generation experience extends beyond any single product. Rather than requiring professionals to know which Autodesk product or AI capability to reach for, the next generation experience starts from what they are trying to accomplish, brings forward the relevant information and capabilities, and keeps professionals in control.

This next-generation experience is designed to connect project intelligence with the right Autodesk capabilities across products, projects, and teams, including through a standalone experience planned for 2027.

"The constraint in our industries has never been about ideas. It's capacity," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk. "And for Design and Make professionals, 'probably right' is wrong because their work has consequences in the real world. Our three industry clouds, Forma, Fusion, and Flow, connect the people, data and workflows that make industries work. Autodesk Assistant is how we bring intelligence to customers today, and the next generation will extend that experience across products, projects and teams. And because that intelligence is grounded in more than four decades of Autodesk industry expertise, we can bring customers the right capabilities at the right moment, so they can focus on the problem they need to solve, not the product they need to solve it."

Autodesk's advantage is not just understanding what a customer is trying to do. It is combining project intelligence with the specialized design, engineering, simulation, manufacturing, and production capabilities required to turn intent into trusted, real-world outcomes. General-purpose AI can reason across many kinds of information; Autodesk can ground that reasoning in the geometry, constraints, physics, processes, and project history that determine whether something can actually be designed, built, manufactured, or produced.

Why project context and industry expertise matter

Design and Make AI has to do something harder: understand the specialized context and constraints of real-world projects, such as buildings, infrastructure, products, manufacturing processes, characters, scenes, schedules, specifications, and the relationships between all of them.

Autodesk's three industry clouds supply that context. Forma connects data and workflows across architecture, engineering and construction. Fusion connects design and manufacturing. Flow connects media and entertainment. Together with more than four decades of Autodesk industry expertise, they create what the company calls project intelligence: actionable intelligence drawn from connected project data, industry context and AI.

The difference becomes tangible when something changes. Consider a structural change to a building. The next generation of Assistant can understand that change in the context of the project, identify its downstream impacts on fabrication, schedule, cost, construction sequencing, and operations, and bring forward the Autodesk capabilities needed to act. Instead of simply describing the problem, Assistant can connect project intelligence to the precise design, engineering, and production tools teams rely on to evaluate options and move toward a trusted, buildable outcome.

"Project teams don't work in one tool or one part of a project, and the next generation of Autodesk Assistant reflects that," said Marius Jablonskis, Digital Transformation Leader at Norconsult, a pan-Nordic interdisciplinary consulting firm that specializes in engineering, architecture, and digital expertise. "The potential is to bring the right project context into the workflow so teams can understand what needs attention and act on it more easily. We also see real value in being able to bring our own tools and intelligence into the experience alongside Autodesk's."

What the next generation of Autodesk Assistant does

The next-generation Assistant is built around three priorities:

Understand what needs attention. Personal Pulse surfaces prioritized issues and insights across projects. Assistant Spaces gives teams and their agents a focused environment to investigate a problem, collaborate on it, and see its downstream effects.

Personal Pulse surfaces prioritized issues and insights across projects. Assistant Spaces gives teams and their agents a focused environment to investigate a problem, collaborate on it, and see its downstream effects. Act across workflows. Assistant brings Autodesk's specialized design, engineering, and creative AI together with the precise capabilities professionals rely on to simulate, manufacture, and produce their work, turning intent into trusted, reviewable outcomes through natural-language and voice interaction.

Assistant brings Autodesk's specialized design, engineering, and creative AI together with the precise capabilities professionals rely on to simulate, manufacture, and produce their work, turning intent into trusted, reviewable outcomes through natural-language and voice interaction. Bring your own intelligence. Assistant Builder lets customers connect their own AI agents, tools and trusted partner services to Autodesk project context, with support planned for third-party agents from the Design & Make Marketplace.

Behind the experience, Autodesk AI Orchestrator evaluates models based on the needs of a particular task, including accuracy, speed, security, and cost, allowing Autodesk to draw on different forms of intelligence rather than relying on a single model for every problem.

The result is an intelligence layer that connects reasoning with action across Autodesk's Design and Make Platform and industry clouds. It combines project intelligence with the specialized AI and precise capabilities customers rely on to turn ideas into real-world outcomes. Autodesk Assistant is available inside products customers use today and will extend across products, projects, and teams through the next generation of Assistant.

Built for professional work

Autodesk Assistant is grounded in actual project context and, like every Autodesk AI capability, is evaluated for data integrity, privacy and risk. Autodesk publishes AI Transparency Cards for Autodesk Assistant, covering the data and technologies used, safeguards, and known limitations. Autodesk Assistant is designed to support professional judgment, with appropriate controls and human oversight.

In Autodesk's 2027 State of Design & Make Report , 70% of Design and Make leaders and experts surveyed said they expect AI to reduce mundane and repetitive work and give them added capacity to focus on the judgment, creativity and expertise the work actually requires.

Availability

Autodesk Assistant is already available today within Autodesk industry clouds and across many Autodesk products, including Fusion, Forma, and Flow. Autodesk is previewing the expanded nextgeneration experience at AU 2026. The next-generation experience is not yet generally available.

Availability, rollout timing, subscription terms, and regional details for these next-generation capabilities will be announced in 2027.

Frequently asked questions

What are Autodesk Forma, Autodesk Fusion, and Autodesk Flow?

Forma, Fusion, and Flow are Autodesk's three industry clouds, connecting data, workflows, and AI across the industries Autodesk serves.

Autodesk Forma is the industry cloud for AEC, and Autodesk's foundation for intelligence for the built world. Forma brings together granular design and project data on a common cloud data foundation, connecting workflows across the building lifecycle and providing rich industry context for specialized and agentic AI. Forma is the future of AEC products like Revit, bringing the capabilities customers rely on today into a more connected, cloud-based, and AI-native way of working.

Autodesk Fusion is the industry cloud for Design and Manufacturing, connecting data and workflows across product design, engineering, manufacturing, and production. Fusion brings teams and disciplines together around connected product data so they can move more seamlessly from idea to manufactured product.

Autodesk Flow is the industry cloud for Media and Entertainment, connecting data and workflows across content creation and production. Flow brings creative teams, production data, and AI together to help customers move more seamlessly from idea to final content.

What is Autodesk Assistant and the next generation of Autodesk Assistant?

Autodesk Assistant is Autodesk's AI interface for Design and Make, bringing project intelligence into customers' workflows to help them understand, plan, and act using natural language and project context. It connects customers to Autodesk's specialized AI and capabilities across their workflows, while keeping professionals in control. Autodesk Assistant is generally available today across many Autodesk products.

The next generation of Autodesk Assistant builds on this foundation with an expanded agentic AI experience designed to connect project intelligence with the right Autodesk capabilities across products, projects, and teams. These expanded capabilities are being previewed at AU 2026, are not yet generally available, and are planned to begin rolling out in 2027.

How is trust built into Autodesk Assistant?

Autodesk Assistant is grounded in actual project context, and as an AI capability, is evaluated for data integrity, privacy and risk. For additional information on the data and technologies used, safeguards, and known limitations, Autodesk publishes an AI transparency card for Assistant.

What is project intelligence?

Project intelligence is actionable intelligence created from connected project data, industry context, and AI.

It can help teams understand what has changed, identify what needs attention, anticipate downstream impacts, and determine what action to take next. Autodesk Assistant is designed to turn the connected data and context within Autodesk's industry clouds into project intelligence customers can act on.

How does Autodesk bring AI to the physical world?

Many of the buildings, infrastructure, and products people interact with every day begin as digital models. Autodesk connects AI to the industry data, project context, and professional workflows used to design, engineer, build, manufacture, and operate them. That allows Autodesk to combine AI reasoning with the geometry, constraints, physics, processes, and precise capabilities that determine whether an outcome can actually be made in the real world. Autodesk is working toward a continuous loop in which real-world performance informs what customers design and make next.

What does agentic AI mean at Autodesk?

At Autodesk, agentic AI is AI that uses project context to help professionals understand, plan, and take action toward an intended outcome, not simply answer a question. Autodesk Assistant already brings agentic AI capabilities into Autodesk products today, while the next generation is designed to coordinate information and specialized capabilities across products, projects, and teams.

About Autodesk

The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk's

Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk . MakeAnything

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

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