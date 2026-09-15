Moomoo Named to X's U.S. Cashtag Partner Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a leading global investment and trading platform, today announced it is an official U.S. X Cashtag Partner. As an X Cashtag Partner, investors can now go from the X timeline to trade at Moomoo.

Cashtags turn ticker symbols for stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies into market information hubs, giving X users real-time access to market conversations and financial information. Through the partnership, users can seamlessly move from viewing a Cashtag and following the conversation on X, to taking action through Moomoo with just a few clicks.

Once on Moomoo, investors can access professional-grade tools to analyze market information and trade across multiple asset classes, helping them stay informed and respond to market developments in real time.

"Today's investors are seeking out a comprehensive platform experience to position them and their portfolios for potential success, and our partnership with X signals Moomoo's commitment to the new era of social investing," said Neil McDonald , CEO of Moomoo U.S. "Our partnership combines Moomoo's trading infrastructure, suite of more than 150 analytical tools, and over 2,000 educational resources with X's vibrant global community. Managing a portfolio increasingly requires constant access to data and Moomoo's integration into Cashtags positions our platform users to make well-informed decisions in real-time."

With experience of fostering informed investor communities within its own platform, Moomoo is uniquely positioned to ensure that social-driven investing is paired with tools, education, and resources to help investors need to make informed decisions.

Investing involves risk and the potential to lose principal. Securities offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC

Crypto services are offered by Moomoo Crypto Inc. ("MCI") (NMLS ID 2287314), a money services business registered with FinCEN (MSB Registration Number: 31000288349013). MCI is not a broker-dealer. Cryptocurrency services are not available in all states. Cryptocurrencies are not legal tender, not backed by any government, and not FDIC insured or SIPC protected. Cryptocurrency trading involves significant risk and potential loss of principal.

X is an independent third party not affiliated with Moomoo Financial Inc., Moomoo Technologies Inc., or its affiliates.

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 30 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability, including being recognized as the #1 Broker for Stocks in North America in 2024 and 2025 by TradingView.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or www.moomoo.com/ca

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Financial Inc. is not affiliated with TradingView. For more information, please visit:

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/revealing-broker-awards-winners-2024-50143/

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/broker-awards-2025-winners-56493/