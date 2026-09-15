Tektronix introduces world's first 8-channel, 25 GHz oscilloscope

New 7 Series model delivers more than 6 GHz bandwidth per channel and synchronized capture, giving engineers a more complete view of complex systems

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tektronix today announced the DPO718AX, expanding its premium 7 Series DPO oscilloscope product line. The industry's first 8-channel oscilloscope with more than 6 GHz bandwidth per channel, it delivers up to 25 GHz across eight synchronized channels for engineers working on the most demanding research, sensing, RF and high-speed digital applications.

As systems become faster and more interconnected, engineers need to understand how signals behave together under the same operating conditions. Sequential testing and multi-instrument setups add complexity and can make system-level interactions harder to isolate.

Introduced in 2025, the 7 Series gives engineers industry-leading signal fidelity, breakthrough speed and a scalable measurement architecture for their most complex work. The DPO718AX builds on that promise with eight synchronized channels, giving engineers a choice between four channels at 125 GS/s for maximum sample rate and lowest-noise performance, or eight channels at 62.5 GS/s for greater synchronized sensor coverage.

That flexibility helps teams capture, compare, and correlate more signals in a single acquisition, rather than piecing together data from sequential tests or multiple instruments. It is particularly important in applications where a missed, distorted or uncorrelated signal can change the outcome, including photon Doppler velocimetry, broadband laser ranging, spectroscopy, phased-array RF, electronic warfare and high-speed serial validation.

For advanced research teams, the additional synchronized channels provide more sensor coverage and data redundancy, helping them detect signal loss, timing differences, spatial variation, failure propagation and signal interactions that smaller-channel systems can miss.

For RF teams, eight synchronized channels paired with SignalVu PC support coherent multi-channel RF analysis, including spectral, advanced vector-signal, pulse and radar measurements, helping engineers resolve interdependent behavior across phased-array radar and other wideband systems.

For serial validation teams, simultaneous capture of four differential lanes accelerates testing of multi-lane interfaces used in high-performance computing and consumer I/O, simplifying test setups and revealing crosstalk and other system-level interactions.

"Engineers should not have to choose between the performance their work demands and the visibility they need to understand an entire system," said Daryl Ellis, Vice President and General Manager of Tektronix's Signal Acquisition and Analysis Portfolio. "Tektronix continues to invest in measurement innovation that enables engineers to apply more powerful measurement techniques in research labs and mission-critical designs. The latest 7 Series gives engineers more confidence to test bolder ideas, solve problems sooner and turn breakthrough concepts into progress."

The 7 Series foundation, expanded

The DPO718AX combines the 7 Series' established fidelity, speed and scalability with eight-channel synchronized capture:





More system visibility : Capture four differential serial lanes, multiple RF paths or additional research sensors in a single acquisition. Choose four channels at 125 GS/s or eight channels at 62.5 GS/s based on the requirements of the measurement.

Capture four differential serial lanes, multiple RF paths or additional research sensors in a single acquisition. Choose four channels at 125 GS/s or eight channels at 62.5 GS/s based on the requirements of the measurement. Unmatched signal fidelity : Use 12-bit ADC resolution, industry-leading effective number of bits, or ENOB, and ultra-low random noise to distinguish actual device behavior from measurement-system noise. QuietChannel technology actively equalizes high-speed signal loss to help increase measurement fidelity.

Use 12-bit ADC resolution, industry-leading effective number of bits, or ENOB, and ultra-low random noise to distinguish actual device behavior from measurement-system noise. QuietChannel technology actively equalizes high-speed signal loss to help increase measurement fidelity. Longer event capture : Capture 500 Mpoints of standard record length, expandable to 2 Gpoints, in either four- or eight-channel operation to see characteristics of long-duration measurement events.

Capture 500 Mpoints of standard record length, expandable to 2 Gpoints, in either four- or eight-channel operation to see characteristics of long-duration measurement events. Breakthrough speed : Use 96 GB of memory and a GPU for rapid processing, then move large data sets off the instrument with 10 GbE SFP+ LAN and the TekHSI library.

Use 96 GB of memory and a GPU for rapid processing, then move large data sets off the instrument with 10 GbE SFP+ LAN and the TekHSI library. Modern workflows : Analyze and compare data from up to four oscilloscopes on one screen with TekScope PC, supporting off-instrument review and easier cross-system comparison.

Analyze and compare data from up to four oscilloscopes on one screen with TekScope PC, supporting off-instrument review and easier cross-system comparison. Deep application insight: Perform full jitter and eye-diagram analysis across multiple NRZ and PAM signals simultaneously. Use signal-integrity modeling to de-embed signal paths to the DUT pin, model actual signal paths and perform equalization, or use SignalVu PC for RF spectral, vector-signal, pulse and radar analysis.

Perform full jitter and eye-diagram analysis across multiple NRZ and PAM signals simultaneously. Use signal-integrity modeling to de-embed signal paths to the DUT pin, model actual signal paths and perform equalization, or use SignalVu PC for RF spectral, vector-signal, pulse and radar analysis. Designed to scale: Upgrade bandwidth from 8 GHz to 25 GHz as requirements evolve, and pair the 7 Series with a broad range of compatible probes and adapters.









For teams that currently rely on two high-performance oscilloscopes to capture and correlate this many signals, the DPO718AX consolidates eight synchronized channels in a single instrument within an 8U rack configuration, without expanding rack footprint.



Coming this fall: new high-performance TriMode probe

Tektronix will continue expanding its high-performance measurement portfolio this fall with the introduction of the new P7725 TriMode probe. Designed to work seamlessly with the 7 Series oscilloscope and engineered for advanced, complex high-speed serial measurements, the probe will deliver up to 25 GHz bandwidth.

Availability

The DPO718AX performance oscilloscope is available now. See how the 7 Series can help you capture, analyze and correlate the signals that matter most to your application at tek.com/7-Series-8-channel.







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About Tektronix

Tektronix is the partner engineers have trusted to measure, discover and innovate for 80 years. Today we deliver test and measurement solutions that unite precision with simplicity, helping engineers accelerate breakthroughs that shape a better tomorrow. Learn more at tek.com/newsroom.

Tektronix is a registered trademark of Tektronix, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Tektronix, Inc.



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