FatFace: 100 Days Until Christmas: The Great Christmas Hypocrisy - Brits Say They're Organised, But Most Won't Finish Shopping Until December

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 100 days to go until Christmas, Brits might like to think of themselves as organised when it comes to the festive season - but new research suggests we could actually be a nation of "organised procrastinators". New research from British fashion brand FatFace, surveying more than 2,000 UK adults, reveals a gap between our desire to get ahead and when we actually get Christmas sorted.

Almost half (48%) of those who celebrate Christmas say they either love being organised and having everything sorted early (13%), or like being prepared because it makes Christmas less stressful (35%). Yet across the nation, three quarters (75%) expect to finish their Christmas shopping in December.

More than half (54%) expect to finish their shopping in early or mid-December, while one in five (22%) expect to still be shopping during the final week before Christmas or on Christmas Eve.

And even once the presents have been bought, there's one festive job Brits are particularly guilty of putting off. More than half (52%) admit they usually leave wrapping presents until the last minute, making it Britain's most commonly delayed Christmas task.

The Christmas countdown is already underway for millions of Brits. With 100 days still to go, one in five (19%) that celebrate Christmas have already started their Christmas preparations or plan to start in September, while another 15% will get organised from October. That means more than a third (34%) will have started preparing before November.

FatFace's own customer search data suggests Christmas is already creeping onto shoppers' minds at the 100-day mark, too. Last year, "Christmas" jumped from the brand's 45th most-searched term to its number-one search term during the week of its 100 Days of Christmas launch. But while Brits may be thinking about Christmas months in advance, getting started is no guarantee of getting everything ticked off early.FatFace is helping customers take the stress out of Christmas by making it easier to get ahead, with gifting ideas and festive fashion for every kind of celebration. But for a nation of organised procrastinators, there's no judgement for leaving it late either - whether it's a last-minute gift, a Christmas jumper or something to wear on the big day.

Discover FatFace's Christmas offering at https://www.fatface.com/christmas

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