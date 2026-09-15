The study scanned 120 local searches in six cities and traced 127 ranking law firm websites back to the agency behind each one

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - NearMe Marketing, a Vancouver law firm SEO agency, has published a study identifying the Canadian law firm SEO agencies with a named client ranking in the top five of a Canadian legal search. The full study is available at https://nearmemarketing.com/best-law-firm-seo-agencies-canada/.

The study started from the law firms that rank and worked backwards to find who did the work. NearMe Marketing ran 120 localized Google searches across Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Montreal, covering four practice areas: criminal defence, family law, personal injury and immigration. Each search was run as if from the city in question. The top five organic results produced 127 unique law firm websites.

Methodology

Each of the 127 sites was checked for evidence of who did its search work, using footer and source-code credits, HTML fingerprints such as theme paths and shared analytics containers, and agency portfolio pages cross-referenced against the ranked domains. Where a connection was found, it was recorded by role: website build, search engine optimization, or marketing, since a firm can rank on a site whose builder never touched its search optimization.

Results

Six agencies met the study's evidence threshold. Each entry on the study page names the client, the search term, the position and the role the agency played. NearMe Marketing is one of the six, which the study discloses at the top of the page, and the order follows the strength of the verified placement and nothing else.

The study notes its limitations on the page: attribution depends on public credits, which most ranking firms do not publish, and ranking positions change and were checked as of publication.

"We wanted a list where every entry could be checked by anyone with a browser," said Joe Ashta, founder of NearMe Marketing and the study's author. "Each agency is there because a named client of theirs ranks for the most valuable search term for their practice area in a major Canadian city, and the page shows which one."

About NearMe Marketing

NearMe Marketing is a law firm SEO agency based in Vancouver, British Columbia, founded by Joe Ashta. It publishes research on how law firms and other licensed professionals appear in Google and AI search results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314421