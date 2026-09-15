17.89% Zn, 6.41% Pb and 57 g/t Ag over 5.0 metres, including 32.1% Zn, 11.8% Pb and 105 g/t Ag over 1.9 metres

Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Minco Exploration PLC ("Minco Exploration", "Minco", or the "Company") is pleased to announce further significant drilling results from its 100%-owned Rapla Project in County Laois. The Project is located within the Rathdowney Trend, which is host to the Lisheen and Galmoy Mines and the Ballywire Project. Results are reported for drilling completed since the announcement of the Rapla discovery on 19 December 2025 (drillhole 3312-82: 16.5m grading 10.99% Zn, 3.07% Pb, 1.39% Cu and 294 g/t Ag).

2026 Drilling Programme Extends High-Grade Mineralization at the Main, Aghmacart and Eastern Extension Zones

Main Zone

5.0m grading 17.89% Zn, 6.41% Pb and 57 g/t Ag from 595.9m in hole 3312-104 at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, circa 120m north-west of discovery hole 3312-82, including: 1.9m grading 32.08% Zn, 11.84% Pb and 105 g/t Ag from 598.7m - among the highest grades drilled at Rapla to date

20.5m grading 5.12% Zn, 2.35% Pb and 21 g/t Ag from 599.0m in hole 3312-106, circa 80m north-east of 3312-82, including 1.5m grading 14.37% Zn, 3.67% Pb, 0.56% Cu and 41g/t Ag and 1.5m grading 10.82% Zn, 9.68% Pb and 57 g/t Ag

17.00m grading 8.34% Zn, 2.48% Pb, 0.82% Cu, 114g/t Ag from 586.5m in hole 3312-107, circa 15m west-northwest of 3312-82, including 7.0m grading 14.98% Zn, 4.52% Pb, 1.47% Cu, 237g/t Ag, 0.29% Sb, 0.13% Ni and 0.04% Co



Aghmacart Zone

Aghmacart Zone , circa 200m north of the Main Zone expanded with 6.0m grading 5.45% Zn, 2.58% Pb, 0.14% Cu and 28 g/t Ag , including 0.65m grading 24.80% Zn, 18.25% Pb and 122 g/t Ag in hole 3312-102

Second mineralized horizon confirmed in the Lisduff Oolite , circa 200m below the base of the Waulsortian Limestone 3.0m grading 6.65% Zn, 1.88% Pb and 14 g/t Ag in hole 3312-89



Eastern Extension Zone

Base metal sulphides intersected at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone in wide-spaced drilling in the Eastern Extension Zone up to 1km east of the Main Zone including 1.50 m @ 4.58% Zn, 0.38% Pb in hole 3312-108



Approximately 18,000m drilled since August 2025 - 28 holes completed and four in progress, with four rigs operating and permits in place for a further 38 holes.

"Seven months ago we reported one of the highest-grade drill holes seen in Ireland in decades. The drilling since then has demonstrated that hole 3312-82 was not an isolated result - every hole drilled in the Main Zone has intersected mineralization, with grades of up to 32% zinc in step-out drilling," stated John Kearney, Chairman.

"With the Aghmacart Zone upgraded, a second mineralized horizon in the Lisduff Oolite, and sulphides now intersected more than a kilometre to the east, Rapla is emerging as a mineral system of significant scale," stated John Clifford, Director - Exploration. "The programme for the second half of 2026 is designed to build on the results to date, test for a connection between the Main and Aghmacart zone and continue to test a growing mineralized footprint. We now have four rigs turning and permitting in place for more than 38 holes, with ten new Prospecting Licences granted along the Rathdowney Trend. Momentum at Rapla continues to build."

A Proven Zinc District

The Rapla Project ("Rapla") is situated within the mineral endowed Rathdowney Trend 15km northeast of the historically mined Lisheen deposit (22.2M tonnes grading 11.5% Zn, 1.9% Pb). The anticipated reopening of Galmoy mine (10.9M tonnes grading 12.4% Zn and 1.6% Pb), occurs 5km to the southwest of Rapla, and is being brought back into production by Shanoon Resources Limited. At Ballywire, 70km to the southwest along the Trend, Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV:ZNG) is drilling a new discovery yielding high-grade massive sulphides over significant widths within a 6km by 2km prospective corridor.





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Drilling Programme Update

Following the December 2025 discovery, Minco has continued systematic drilling of the 3.6km mineralized corridor, with four drill rigs currently operating. Since the programme commenced in August 2025, approximately 18,000m have been drilled in 32 holes (27 completed, one abandoned and four in progress). Drilling has focused on three areas: the Main Zone, which includes discovery hole 3312-82; the Aghmacart Zone, circa 200m to the north; and the Eastern Extension Zone, testing the mineralized system 1.0 to 1.25km east of the Main Zone.

Concurrent structural and stratigraphic studies have confirmed that the mineralization is spatially associated with a major fault system with displacements of 400-450m downthrowing to the north and have identified a sub-parallel structure (the "Northern Fault"), interpreted circa 800m to the north of the Main Zone, on which mineralized intercepts are located at its eastern and western extents and represents circa 2.5km of untested strike length. Compilation of historic analytical data further suggests that the footprint of the mineralizing system may extend significantly further east than previously interpreted, and the system remains open.





Also refer to table of 2025-2026 Rapla drill intersections, below.

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Main Zone

Step-out drilling around discovery hole 3312-82 has intersected mineralization in every hole drilled to date in the Main Zone:

3312-107 (circa 15m west-northwest of 3312-82) 17.00m grading 8.34% Zn, 2.48% Pb, 0.82% Cu, 114g/t Ag from 586.5m circa 15m west-northwest of 3312-82, including 7.0m grading 14.98% Zn, 4.52% Pb, 1.47% Cu, 237g/t Ag, 0.29% Sb, 0.13% Ni and 0.04% Co.

3312-104 (circa 120m north-west of 3312-82): 5.0m grading 17.89% Zn, 6.41% Pb and 57 g/t Ag, including 1.9m grading 32.08% Zn, 11.84% Pb and 105 g/t Ag - massive sulphides, with banded sphalerite, circa 9m above the base of Waulsortian Limestone

3312-106 (circa 80m north-east of 3312-82): 20.5m grading 5.12% Zn, 2.35% Pb and 21 g/t Ag within a 23m mineralized interval of fracture- and vein-hosted, disseminated, semi-massive and massive sulphides, including 1.5m grading 14.37% Zn, 3.67% Pb, 0.56% Cu and 41g/t Ag and 1.5m grading 10.82% Zn, 9.68% Pb and 57g/t Ag

3312-103 (circa 80m east of 3312-82, proximal to the Rapla Fault): 7.35m grading 3.51% Zn, 1.26% Pb and 76 g/t Ag, including 3.05m grading 6.25% Zn, 1.58% Pb and 84 g/t Ag, within a 22.55m mineralized interval

3312-99 (circa 90m west of historic hole 3312-71): 4.9m grading 5.43% Zn and 0.99% Pb, including 0.9m grading 14.67% Zn and 3.36% Pb

3312-95: 11.9m grading 4.98% Zn and 0.67% Pb, including 2.0m grading 9.00% Zn and 1.81% Pb

3312-89 (circa 100m north of 3312-82): 2.0m grading 4.05% Zn, 0.30% Pb, 1.08% Cu and 51 g/t Ag within a broader 22m mineralized envelope

Drillhole 3312-100, 150m north-east of 3312-82, intersected narrow fracture- and vein-hosted mineralized intervals interpreted to reflect the eastern margin of the Main Zone.

Aghmacart Zone

A second mineralized area, the Aghmacart Zone, has been established circa 200m north of the Main Zone, where all four holes drilled to date have intersected zinc-lead mineralization:

3312-102: 9.55m grading 5.06% Zn and 0.58% Pb, including 2.1m grading 13.14% Zn and 1.75% Pb; and 6.0m grading 5.45% Zn, 2.58% Pb, 0.15% Cu and 28 g/t Ag, including 0.65m grading 24.80% Zn, 18.25% Pb and 122 g/t Ag - extending the zone by at least 80m to the south

3312-91: 2.75m grading 9.60% Zn, 4.44% Pb and 38 g/t Ag

3312-94: 4.0m grading 4.74% Zn, 3.41% Pb and 18 g/t Ag

3312-98: 3.0m grading 5.19% Zn and 4.18% Pb, including 1.0m grading 6.43% Zn, 11.22% Pb and 30 g/t Ag

The presence of copper with anomalous nickel and antimony in hole 3312-102 (including 0.4m grading 1.65% Cu) is interpreted to suggest proximity to a feeder structure that has yet to be identified. Drilling is commencing from a platform midway between the Main and Aghmacart zones to test for mineralization between the two zones.

Eastern Extension Zone

Wide-spaced drilling is on-going to confirm results from historic drilling along the interpreted eastern extension of the mineralized system, 1.0 to 1.25km east of the Main Zone.

3312-97 intersected an extensive zone of variably developed fracture-controlled base metal sulphides, with twelve mineralized intervals through a 112m section of the basal Waulsortian Limestone.

3312-108 , 1.0km east of 3312-82, intersected fracture-hosted and disseminated sulphides, with a 1.50m interval assaying 4.58% Zn, 0.38% Pb at the base of Waulsortian Limestone circa 150m north of the projected trace of the Rapla Fault. A follow-up hole, angled to the south towards the Fault, is in progress.

3312-105, on the most easterly traverse of the current programme intersected 2m grading 2.40% Zn and 0.29% Pb confirming continuity of the mineralizing system. A follow-up hole, angled to the south from the 3312-105 platform will test the base of the Waulsortian closer to the Rapla Fault.





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Second Mineralized Horizon - Lisduff Oolite

Drillhole 3312-89 was extended to test the Lisduff Oolite, a second prospective horizon circa 200 metres below the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, and intersected 3.0m grading 6.65% Zn and 1.88% Pb. This intersection supports the geological interpretation that a second prospective horizon is present within the Rapla area.

Mineralogy and Critical Raw Materials

Mineralogical studies confirm that the upper part of the 3312-82 drillhole intersection is representative of classic stratabound Irish-type mineralization, closely resembling Lisheen- and Galmoy-style mineralization. The lower copper-silver intercept records a multi-stage hydrothermal system with a distinctive antimony-rich, silver-bearing tetrahedrite overprint. Research in collaboration with the Critical Minerals Challenge Centre (Camborne School of Mines / University of Exeter) is examining the gallium, germanium and indium contents of the mineralization and the amenability of the tetrahedrite to recovery by flotation. Copper, antimony, nickel, cobalt, arsenic, gallium and germanium are included on the European Union's list of Critical Raw Materials as critical and/or strategic metals.





Photo of part of sulphide intercept in 3312-104 showing banded sphalerite. Part of an assay interval of 1.90m grading 32.08% Zn, 11.84% Pb, 105g/t Ag.

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Summary of Intersections - 2025-2026 Drilling Programme Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Zn % Pb % Cu % Ag g/t As % Sb % Co % Ni % 3312-82

Main Zone

576.50 593.00 16.50 10.99 3.07 1.39 295.6 0.74 0.56 0.05 0.12 incl 576.50 581.00 4.50 8.99 1.49 0.00 10.5 0.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 577.00 580.00 3.00 12.56 1.95 0.00 14.5 0.30 0.00 0.01 0.00 incl 583.50 593.00 9.50 14.68 4.61 2.41 508.4 1.18 0.98 0.09 0.21 incl 584.00 592.00 8.00 17.03 5.47 2.80 595.1 1.37 1.14 0.10 0.25 incl 588.00 592.50 4.50 19.45 8.18 5.05 1028.4 2.19 2.05 0.17 0.41

600.00 611.00 11.00 2.20 0.64 0.16 18.8 0.07 0.02 0.00 0.01 3312-89

Main Zone

603.00 625.00 22.00 1.89 0.21 0.14 6.2 0.09 0.03 0.00 0.00 incl 605.00 611.00 6.00 3.01 0.53 0.02 3.0 0.10 0.01 0.01 0.01 incl 619.50 621.50 2.00 2.61 0.03 0.01 0.9 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 622.50 624.50 2.00 4.05 0.30 1.08 50.9 0.33 0.28 0.01 0.01 incl 623.50 624.50 1.00 5.36 0.31 2.15 100.5 0.63 0.55 0.01 0.02

827.00 830.00 3.00 6.65 1.88 0.03 14.2 0.13 0.03 0.00 0.00 3312-91

Aghmacart Zone

576.78 579.53 2.75 9.60 4.44 0.02 38.3 0.14 0.00 0.01 0.02 incl 577.42 579.53 2.11 12.10 5.56 0.02 49.7 0.18 0.00 0.01 0.03 3312-94

Aghmacart Zone

589.25 593.25 4.00 4.74 3.41 0.03 18.1 0.14 0.00 0.01 0.01 3312-95

Main Zone

575.60 587.50 11.90 4.98 0.67 0.00 1.3 0.15 0.00 0.01 0.01 incl 577.80 581.50 3.70 7.11 0.72 0.00 2.3 0.26 0.00 0.01 0.01 incl 585.00 587.00 2.00 9.00 1.81 0.01 0.8 0.14 0.00 0.01 0.02 3312-97

Eastern Extension

529.00 529.50 0.50 1.26 0.15 0.00 0.5 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00

535.00 535.50 0.50 1.46 0.17 0.00 0.5 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00

572.50 573.00 0.50 1.17 0.15 0.00 0.5 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00

574.50 575.05 0.55 3.50 0.43 0.00 0.5 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00

609.50 610.00 0.50 1.15 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00

622.50 623.00 0.50 1.71 0.45 0.00 1.0 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00

640.50 641.00 0.50 1.51 0.11 0.00 0.5 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 3312-98

Aghmacart Zone

584.00 589.50 5.50 2.24 0.17 0.00 0.9 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 586.00 586.50 0.50 9.66 0.84 0.01 0.5 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00

590.50 591.00 0.50 1.05 0.13 0.00 0.5 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00

597.00 603.00 6.00 3.18 2.10 0.01 6.5 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 599.50 602.50 3.00 5.19 4.18 0.02 12.3 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.01 incl 601.00 602.00 1.00 6.43 11.22 0.04 30.0 0.10 0.01 0.00 0.00 3312-99

Main Zone

580.60 585.50 4.90 5.43 0.99 0.00 0.9 0.12 0.00 0.01 0.00 incl 581.10 582.00 0.90 14.67 3.36 0.01 2.4 0.28 0.00 0.01 0.00 incl 583.50 584.40 0.90 11.32 1.67 0.00 0.7 0.31 0.00 0.02 0.01

587.50 588.50 1.00 0.82 0.06 0.00 0.5 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.01

589.50 590.00 0.50 1.50 0.03 0.00 0.5 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.02

608.00 609.00 1.00 1.04 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

609.50 610.00 0.50 1.91 0.06 0.00 3.0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

614.50 615.00 0.50 2.13 0.68 0.01 4.0 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 3312-100

Main Zone

607.50 609.50 2.00 1.29 0.13 0.00 0.5 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00

612.10 613.10 1.00 1.06 0.13 0.01 0.5 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00

615.60 617.60 2.00 1.02 0.03 0.01 0.5 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00

624.60 625.10 0.50 1.29 0.02 0.00 0.5 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00

626.10 626.60 0.50 1.23 0.00 0.00 0.5 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01

630.60 631.20 0.60 1.72 0.01 0.00 0.5 0.06 0.00 0.01 0.01

797.60 798.60 1.00 1.54 1.84 0.03 19.5 0.40 0.05 0.00 0.00 3312-102

Aghmacart Zone

593.95 603.50 9.55 5.06 0.58 0.00 4.1 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 594.40 602.00 7.60 6.18 0.69 0.00 4.7 0.08 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 594.40 596.50 2.10 13.14 1.75 0.00 10.4 0.22 0.00 0.00 0.00

607.00 613.00 6.00 5.45 2.58 0.15 27.8 0.11 0.03 0.01 0.02 incl 609.40 612.55 3.15 9.85 4.87 0.24 49.5 0.19 0.05 0.01 0.04 incl 609.80 610.20 0.40 8.43 2.21 1.65 91.0 1.00 0.35 0.03 0.19 incl 611.00 611.65 0.65 24.80 18.25 0.05 122.0 0.04 0.01 0.00 0.01 3312-103

Main Zone

568.50 569.50 1.00 1.17 0.12 0.00 0.5 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00

571.00 571.50 0.50 1.05 1.12 0.00 2.0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

578.50 580.50 2.00 1.62 0.55 0.01 6.4 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.01

588.00 589.00 1.00 2.87 2.24 0.04 37.5 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00

594.50 601.85 7.35 3.51 1.26 0.02 75.7 0.19 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 598.00 601.05 3.05 6.25 1.58 0.03 84.0 0.28 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 599.85 600.35 0.50 12.55 3.08 0.05 168.0 0.60 0.00 0.01 0.00 3312-104

Main Zone

595.90 600.90 5.00 17.89 6.41 0.01 57.0 0.21 0.01 0.02 0.03 incl 596.40 597.40 1.00 17.18 3.05 0.00 31.5 0.35 0.00 0.03 0.05 incl 598.70 600.60 1.90 32.08 11.84 0.01 105.3 0.21 0.01 0.02 0.05 3312-105

Eastern Extension

588.00 590.00 2.00 2.40 0.29 0.00 1.3 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 3312-106

Main Zone

599.00 619.50 20.50 5.12 2.35 0.05 20.8 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.01 incl 599.50 602.00 2.50 6.13 1.75 0.00 17.6 0.14 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 603.00 605.00 2.00 3.24 0.60 0.00 35.0 0.25 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 607.00 611.50 4.50 8.27 2.08 0.21 22.1 0.26 0.03 0.01 0.02 incl 608.50 610.00 1.50 14.37 3.67 0.56 41.3 0.46 0.08 0.02 0.04 incl 615.00 616.50 1.50 10.82 9.68 0.02 57.0 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.01 3312-107

Main Zone

586.50 603.50 17.00 8.34 2.48 0.82 113.90 0.47 0.18 0.02 0.07 incl 588.00 589.50 1.50 15.13 3.46 0.00 8.67 0.14 0.00 0.00 0.00 incl 591.50 598.50 7.00 14.98 4.54 1.47 237.50 0.86 0.29 0.04 0.13 incl 596.50 598.50 2.00 22.60 11.30 5.12 593.75 2.06 0.99 0.08 0.38 incl 598.00 598.50 0.50 8.95 9.15 10.85 852.00 5.49 1.81 0.19 1.24 3312-108

Eastern Extension

589.00 590.50 1.50 4.58 0.38 0.00 5.0 0.22 0.00 0.02 0.03

Notes: Intervals are downhole lengths; true widths have not been determined. Further assays are awaited for holes 3312-107 and 3312-108. "incl" = including. Bolded intersections correspond to the results highlighted elsewhere in this release; shading distinguishes each drill hole; a horizontal rule marks the start of a separate intersection within the same hole.

Future Exploration

The current programme is continuing with four drill rigs operating and 38 drill holes permitted across the mineralized corridor. The programme for the second half of 2026 is being designed to include infill drilling between the Main and Aghmacart zones, together with "brownfield" drill testing of the Eastern Extension and other targets within the interpreted footprint of the mineralizing system.

In addition, ten new Prospecting Licences along the Rathdowney Trend to the south-west of Lisheen have been issued to Minco's wholly-owned subsidiary, Westland Exploration Limited, and will be operated as part of the Rapla Project.

Historical Exploration

Rapla was discovered in the 1990s and has been previously explored by a series of operators.

The exploration programmes over four decades included soil geochemical sampling, ground and airborne geophysics and drilling of 83 holes (36,200m). The Prospecting Licences were surrendered by a previous operator in 2023.

The historical drilling across the area is widely spaced (170-700m, nominal 400 × 400m grid).

Significant intersections from the historical drilling were tabulated in the Company's news release of 19 December 2025, which is available on the Company's website.

Competent Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by EurGeol John A Clifford PGeo, Director - Exploration of Minco Exploration PLC, and "Competent Person" as defined under the 2021 Pan-European Reporting Standard.

Sampling, Analytical Methods and QA/QC

All core drilled at Rapla is NQ (47.6mm) and is cut using a rock saw. Sampling is generally completed in 0.50 m intervals. The half-core samples are bagged, labelled and sealed at Minco's core store facility in Kilclonagh, Co. Tipperary. Transport is via an accredited courier service and/or by BRG Limited staff to ALS Laboratories in Loughrea Co. Galway, Ireland.

Sample preparation at the ALS facility comprises fine crushing 70% < 2mm, riffle splitter, pulverise up to 250g 85% < 75um.

The primary analytical procedure adopted is ALS Protocol ME-ICPORE. This applies a strong oxidising digestion utilising HNO 3 , KClO 3 , and HBr with aqua regia and ICP-AES finish.

Values reporting >1,500ppm Ag were re-analysed with 30gm sample subjected to fire assay and gravimetric finish as per the ALS Ag-GRA21 analytical protocol.

Trace multi-element analysis by sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-MS was also completed on selected mineralized samples from drill hole 3312-82 using the ALS ME-MS89 protocol. With this method, a prepared sample (0.2gm) is added to sodium peroxide flux, mixed well and then fused at 670°C. The resulting melt is cooled and then dissolved in 30% hydrochloric acid. This solution is analysed by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), with results corrected for spectral or isotopic interference.

Other than paying for a professional analytical service, Minco has no relationship with ALS.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Information

Minco inserts certified reference materials ("CRMs" or "Standards") as well as blank material, to its sample stream as part of its industry-standard QA/QC programme. The QC results have been reviewed by the Competent Person, who is satisfied that all the results are within acceptable parameters. The Competent Person has validated the sampling and chain of custody protocols used by Minco.

ABOUT MINCO EXPLORATION PLC

Minco Exploration PLC is a mineral exploration company that holds interests in Prospecting Licences in Ireland considered highly prospective for the discovery of zinc-lead mineralisation. Minco has interests in four projects located within the Irish Midlands Orefield that are operated by Minco or in joint venture with Boliden Tara Mines.

Minco's primary focus is its 100% owned Rapla Project, which is located approximately 5 km and 15 km northeast of the past producing Galmoy Mine (10.9Mt @ 12.4% Zn, 1.6% Pb) and Lisheen Mine (22 Mt @ 11.5% Zn, 1.9% Pb), respectively, and lies within the Rathdowney Trend, a highly prospective corridor of mineralization which contains the Lisheen and Galmoy deposits and the Ballywire project.

Minco also holds (i) a 100% interest in the Slieve Dart prospecting licence block in County Galway; (ii) a 20% joint venture interest with Boliden (80%) on Licence 1440R (Tatestown), which lies immediately adjacent to Boliden's large 130M tonne Tara zinc-lead mine at Navan; and (iii) a joint venture interest with Boliden on Licence 3373 (Kells), contiguous to the west of Licence 1440R, where Minco can earn up to a 75% interest.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.MincoExploration.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or by statements regarding future events, conditions, performance, or results.

Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral resource or reserve estimates, exploration results, future production levels, capital and operating costs, timing of development milestones, the availability of funding, regulatory approvals, and the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Technical and scientific information disclosed from adjacent properties does not necessarily apply to the Rapla project. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and estimates that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the risk of not establishing mineral resources or reserves; differences between actual results and estimates with respect to grade, recovery, or mineral content; cost overruns or delays; availability of funding on acceptable terms; changes in laws or regulations (including in Ireland, the EU, or other applicable jurisdictions); delays or failures in obtaining necessary permits or approvals; fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates; inflationary pressures; and general economic and market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions and inherent risks, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and outcomes will not occur as anticipated.

Except as may be required under applicable Irish or other securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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