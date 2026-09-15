OXEA Transforms Global Logistics Operations, Selects Uber Freight as Strategic Partner

The partnership brings technology and logistics expertise across OXEA's global network to strengthen customer service and support its next phase of growth

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 15, HOUSTON, TX - OXEA, a leading global manufacturer of Oxo chemicals, today announced a transformation of its global logistics operations, selecting Uber Freight as its strategic partner across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe. The goal is straightforward: make OXEA easier and more reliable to do business with as its global network grows.

As OXEA's business has grown, so have the expectations of its customers and the complexity of serving them. OXEA saw an opportunity to move beyond managing transportation by region and manage its global network as one operation, with the needs of its customers at the center.

"Everything starts with the customer," said Scott Farmer, Chief Supply Chain Officer at OXEA. "We want to anticipate issues sooner, respond faster and deliver more consistently for the businesses that depend on us. Our philosophy is simple: put the work where the expertise is. We chose Uber Freight because they bring technology and logistics expertise together with a strong commitment to continuous improvement, helping us build an operation that gets better over time."

OXEA wanted more than outsourced transportation management. Uber Freight will manage day-to-day transportation execution across truckload, rail and ocean, using its technology, data, and logistics expertise across OXEA's global network.

The partnership is Uber Freight's first managed transportation engagement designed from the outset to span the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe, with OXEA and Uber Freight moving quickly from agreement to launch.

For OXEA customers, the goal is to provide a more reliable and predictable service. By identifying disruptions sooner and coordinating transportation across regions and modes, Uber Freight can help improve on-time performance and enable more proactive customer communication. More efficient routing and transportation decisions can also help OXEA reduce CO2 emissions and make progress against its sustainability goals.

"OXEA wanted a partner that could do more than manage transportation," said D'Andrae Larry, Chief Commercial Officer at Uber Freight. "We bring technology, data and logistics expertise together to run the operation, identify issues earlier and keep improving how the network performs. That lets OXEA stay focused on its business and its customers."

That approach is especially important in chemical logistics, where moving products requires specialized equipment and handling, extensive documentation, safety and regulatory compliance, and close coordination among plants, carriers and customers. Managing that work as one operation gives Uber Freight a clearer view of what is happening across OXEA's network and where action is needed.

About OXEA

Oxea is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,200 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. More information at www.oxea.com.

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Femke Hayn OXEA +49 170 7024093 femke.hayn@oxea.com Ray Fisher OXEA 832-244-2958 ray.fisher@oxea.com