Collaboration introduces AI-powered investor intelligence and engagement capabilities to UPLA's growing public-company client network

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Uplisting Advisory Services Inc. ("UPLA"), an advisory firm providing consulting services in capital markets, cross-border market access, corporate governance and ongoing issuer support, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic referral and distribution agreement with Calgary-based Answir Inc. ("Answir"), an AI-powered investor intelligence and engagement platform designed specifically for public companies.

The collaboration expands UPLA's range of issuer services by providing clients with access to technology designed to help public companies communicate more effectively with investors while gaining greater insight into the questions, topics and information attracting investor interest.

Answir provides public companies with a 24/7 AI-powered intelligence platform that gives investors direct access to clear, cited answers drawn from corporate disclosures, regulatory filings, market information and other issuer-approved sources. In parallel, the platform gives issuers new intelligence into the information their stakeholders are seeking to better understand. Through advanced analytics, multilingual capabilities, live human engagement and interactive investor events across text and video, Answir helps public companies improve stakeholder engagement, reallocate repetitive Investor Relations workload and generate greater value and measurable return from the financial reporting and disclosure investments they are already required to make.

Exclusive Two-Month Trial for UPLA Clients

As part of the collaboration, current and former Uplisting Advisory Services clients will be eligible for a complimentary two-month trial of the Answir platform. The trial provides participating issuers with the opportunity to implement Answir using their own corporate information and experience the platform's investor-engagement and intelligence capabilities firsthand before determining whether to continue with the service.

Management Commentary

"Our focus at Uplisting Advisory Services has always been on helping public companies navigate the many regulatory, operational and corporate requirements associated with the capital markets," said Sarah Morrison, President and Founder of Uplisting Advisory Services Inc.

"As UPLA has grown, we have continued to look for ways to broaden the support we provide and introduce complementary services that can add meaningful value for our clients. Answir is a natural extension of that approach. It provides issuers with a practical way to make their public information more accessible to investors while also giving management valuable insight into what investors are asking and seeking to understand. We are very pleased to introduce this technology to our clients," added Ms. Morrison.

About Uplisting Advisory Services Inc.

Uplisting Advisory Services Inc. is a Canadian advisory firm providing consulting services to public and private companies across a broad range of capital markets, corporate governance and issuer-support matters.

With extensive experience working with Canadian and U.S. public companies, UPLA works closely with management teams, boards of directors and professional service providers to help issuers navigate the regulatory, operational and governance requirements associated with accessing and maintaining public markets.

For more information, visit www.uplistadvisory.com.

About Answir Inc.

Answir Inc. is a Calgary-based artificial intelligence company pioneering an AI-powered investor intelligence platform for public companies. Answir transforms regulatory filings, corporate disclosures, market data and other issuer-controlled information into a secure, always-on intelligence layer that gives investors instant access to trusted company information. By bringing investor research and engagement closer to the issuer, Answir helps public companies turn the significant cost of financial reporting from a compliance-driven cost centre into an intelligence asset that can generate measurable return. Through conversational AI, investor engagement analytics and seamless AI-to-human connectivity, Answir enables better stakeholder engagement, deeper investor intelligence and more efficient Investor Relations.

For more information, visit www.answir.ai. To book a demo, visit: https://answir.ai/book-a-demo/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314434