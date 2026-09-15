EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Three 121 Mining Investment Events Named B2i Digital Featured Conferences



15.09.2026 / 18:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



B2i Digital Provides Marketing Support for the BHP Xplor x 121 Mining Investment Showcase in New York on September 17, 121 Global Online on October 13 and 14, and 121 London on November 23 and 24 Focused Networking Sessions Put Mining Company Management Teams in Front of Institutional Investors, Family Offices and Private Equity Groups NEW YORK, NY - September 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. is featuring 121 Mining Investment's New York, Global Online and London events as B2i Digital Featured Conferences and providing marketing support for all three. The mining companies at those events get B2i Digital's media network and investor community behind them. B2i Digital's community is built on micro- and small-cap investors across sectors. Putting them in front of 121's participating companies adds investors those companies wouldn't otherwise meet. This fall is only the start. 121 Mining Investment has 9 events scheduled through September 2027, with Dubai, Cape Town, Miami, Hong Kong, a spring London edition, New York and Dallas still to come, and B2i Digital is adding every one of them to b2idigital.com/conferences . By 121's own count, the series puts 600+ mining companies and nearly 3,000 qualified investors into more than 10,000 meetings. Over the next year, B2i's audience gets a look at all of it. "121 runs the largest mining investor conference series in the world. We only go big, and we only go big with the best in each sector. Partnering with 121 in New York, London and online is exactly how B2i connects public companies with investors everywhere. Conquering the world one conference at a time," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. Thursday, September 17 BHP Xplor x 121 Mining Investment Showcase, Well& by Durst at One Five One, 151 West 42nd Street, New York, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM ET. BHP Xplor is BHP's nine-month accelerator for early-stage exploration companies, with equity-free funding and access to BHP specialists. The 2026 cohort, the largest yet, presents throughout the day, with networking breaks between sessions. Attendance is by invitation. Event page: https://b2idigital.com/bhp-xplor-121-mining-investment-showcase Registration for New York: https://121mininginvestment.com/page/bhp-xplor-registration 2026 BHP Xplor cohort as of September 14, 2026 (subject to change): Discovery Genomics (Canada) FrontierX (Canada) Litchfield Minerals (Australia) Mineural (Canada) Orion Minerals (South Africa) Otrera Resources (South America) PT GeoFix (Indonesia) RadiXplore (Australia) Utah Geological Survey (United States) VectOres Science (United States) Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13 and 14 121 Mining Investment Global Online. 1-2-1 video meetings scheduled in advance. Qualified investors attend on a complimentary pass. 40+ mining companies are listed on the event directory as of September 14, 2026. Event page: https://b2idigital.com/121-mining-investment-global-online-conference Investor registration for Global Online: https://online.121mininginvestment.com/page/investor-registration Mining company registration: https://online.121mininginvestment.com/page/mining-company-registration Monday and Tuesday, November 23 and 24 121 Mining Investment London, Convene, 133 Houndsditch, London EC3A 7BX. Two days of 1-2-1 meetings and a conference program of expert sessions, with 150+ mining companies listed as of September 14, 2026. B2i Digital is the Official Marketing Partner of this event. Event page: https://b2idigital.com/121-mining-investment-london-conference Investor registration for London: https://london.121mininginvestment.com/page/investor-registration-november Mining company registration: https://london.121mininginvestment.com/page/mining-company-registration-november "B2i Digital brings North American micro- and small-cap investors who are new to mining into our meetings. Every good investor we bring into our world is good for our participating companies, and that's what we look for in a partner," said Steve Davidson, Head of Investor Strategy at 121 Mining Investment. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com . B2i Digital Contact Information David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital|

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital

https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc About 121 Mining Investment 121 Mining Investment, part of Hyve Group, runs mining investment conferences in London, New York, Dubai, Cape Town, Hong Kong, Miami and Dallas, plus an online edition, built around pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings between company management and investors. 121 Mining Investment Contact Information Steve Davidson

Head of Investor Strategy

121 Mining Investment

steve.davidson@121mininginvestment.com

https://121mininginvestment.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/121-mininginvestment

https://www.facebook.com/weare121|

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKVU7BhjT30LVlCasumn38A Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of 121 Mining Investment London, November 23 and 24, 2026. The BHP Xplor x 121 Mining Investment Showcase and 121 Mining Investment Global Online are B2i Digital Featured Conferences. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of 121 Mining Investment, Hyve Group or BHP and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of any of them in any capacity. 121 Mining Investment has not reviewed or approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





15.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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