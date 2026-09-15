Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
80,4 g/t Gold und 131 g/t Silber: Was, wenn die alten Minen erst der Anfang waren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 18:38 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3BL Announces the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2026

Hewlett Packard Enterprise takes the No. 1 spot, followed by Owens Corning, Trane Technologies, HP Inc., and Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / 3BL today announced the annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, which evaluates the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies according to their non-financial disclosures and how they impact communities, workers and the environment worldwide.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company earned the No. 1 spot this year, followed by Owens Corning, Trane Technologies, HP Inc., and Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens is based on a continuously evolving methodology developed in partnership with ISS STOXX and with extensive stakeholder feedback. Only the best of the best in community, environment and governance leadership receive this competitive recognition, with less than 20% of all Russell 1000 companies ranking among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens since 2020.

The ranking evaluates Russell 1000 companies on 221 factors across seven pillars, including climate change, employees, environment, governance, human rights, and stakeholders and society.

You can view the full 2026 ranking here

This year's methodology retired several risk-disclosure factors removed in ISS STOXX's annual E&S QualityScore updates and increased the weight of factors within the environment and human rights pillars, sharpening the ranking's focus on how companies assess, disclose, and mitigate risk in those areas.

Unlike other rankings, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens relies solely on publicly available data, including corporate websites, sustainability reports, SEC filings, and reputable third parties such as the U.N. Global Compact and SBTi. There is no survey, no company submissions, and no fee to be considered. To help ensure accuracy, companies can verify the data collected about them at no cost through an online data verification portal facilitated by 3BL's data partner, ISS-Corporate.

Visit 3BL100Best.com to explore the rankings and dig deeper into the data. You can look back at rankings from 2020-2026, browse companies by industry, explore performance across seven impact areas, and compare two to four companies side by side to see how their rankings, year-by-year trajectories, and category-level scores stack up.

About 3BL

Since 2009, more than 1,500 companies have trusted 3BL to distribute their news to credible publishers - extending beyond press releases to the full range of stories that shape stakeholder perception.

From Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits, 3BL combines targeted distribution, strategic insights, and measurable analytics to track what's reaching audiences, identify what's resonating, and provide the guidance teams need to keep improving.

Our digital media division, TriplePundit, covers business through the lens of solutions journalism and supports brand storytelling through the 3BL Studio.

Find more stories and multimedia from 3BL at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/3bl-announces-the-100-best-corporate-citizens-of-2026-1221250

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.