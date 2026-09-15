3BL Announces the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2026

Hewlett Packard Enterprise takes the No. 1 spot, followed by Owens Corning, Trane Technologies, HP Inc., and Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / 3BL today announced the annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, which evaluates the 1,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies according to their non-financial disclosures and how they impact communities, workers and the environment worldwide.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company earned the No. 1 spot this year, followed by Owens Corning, Trane Technologies, HP Inc., and Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens is based on a continuously evolving methodology developed in partnership with ISS STOXX and with extensive stakeholder feedback. Only the best of the best in community, environment and governance leadership receive this competitive recognition, with less than 20% of all Russell 1000 companies ranking among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens since 2020.

The ranking evaluates Russell 1000 companies on 221 factors across seven pillars, including climate change, employees, environment, governance, human rights, and stakeholders and society.

You can view the full 2026 ranking here

This year's methodology retired several risk-disclosure factors removed in ISS STOXX's annual E&S QualityScore updates and increased the weight of factors within the environment and human rights pillars, sharpening the ranking's focus on how companies assess, disclose, and mitigate risk in those areas.

Unlike other rankings, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens relies solely on publicly available data, including corporate websites, sustainability reports, SEC filings, and reputable third parties such as the U.N. Global Compact and SBTi. There is no survey, no company submissions, and no fee to be considered. To help ensure accuracy, companies can verify the data collected about them at no cost through an online data verification portal facilitated by 3BL's data partner, ISS-Corporate.

Visit 3BL100Best.com to explore the rankings and dig deeper into the data. You can look back at rankings from 2020-2026, browse companies by industry, explore performance across seven impact areas, and compare two to four companies side by side to see how their rankings, year-by-year trajectories, and category-level scores stack up.

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SOURCE: 3BL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/3bl-announces-the-100-best-corporate-citizens-of-2026-1221250