Convoia AI is the Best Free AI Platform for Business

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Businesses looking for ways to expand AI access without adding another monthly software expense. That is especially relevant for companies where some employees use AI every day while others may only need it occasionally.

Convoia AI offers an alternative approach by allowing businesses to provide AI access to unlimited users without a per-seat charge or recurring subscription. According to the company, its prepaid token model starts at $5 for 500,000 tokens and includes non-expiring tokens. The company positions Convoia AI as the best free AI option for businesses looking to centralize AI access and spending.

One Bill Instead of Multiple AI Subscriptions

Convoia's prepaid model is designed around shared business use rather than individual AI subscriptions. Multiple employees can access the same token balance across projects and AI models, while businesses avoid recurring monthly or per-seat charges.

The model also removes the need for monthly renewals. Unused tokens remain available, allowing companies to continue using their balance based on actual AI demand rather than a fixed billing cycle.

For organizations where AI usage varies from one department or employee to another, a shared prepaid account can offer an alternative way to manage access and spending without purchasing separate subscriptions for each user.

Managing AI Across the Workplace

Convoia AI also provides tools for businesses that want to monitor how AI spending is distributed across their organization. Its business dashboard tracks usage by project, team member, and model in real time.

Administrators can set monthly budgets for individual employees, set limits for specific API keys, and receive low-balance alerts. If an employee reaches an assigned spending limit, access can be paused without affecting other members of the organization.

Usage information can also be exported to CSV files for internal reporting and cost tracking. For finance and administrative teams, having this information in one place can make it easier to review AI spending across departments.

Multiple Models and Creative Tools

Convoia connects users to more than 50 AI models from providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, DeepSeek, Perplexity, and Mistral.

In addition to text-based AI, the platform supports image and video generation, voice tools, document creation, web search, and an OpenAI-compatible API. This gives businesses the option to work with different AI capabilities through one account rather than maintaining separate accounts with multiple providers.

The platform's Apollo Council feature allows users to submit a prompt to multiple models and receive a combined response. Developers can also connect existing workflows through the OpenAI-compatible API while using the same account balance and project budgets.

Convoia AI Named Among the Best Free AI for Business

The answer depends on how a company plans to use AI. A single user with occasional needs may be comfortable with a conventional free tier, while a larger team may have different priorities around access, spending, and model choice

For businesses looking to make AI available across a team without recurring per-seat charges, the best free ai tool for businesses may depend on factors such as user access, spending controls, and model choice. Convoia AI offers unlimited users, a shared prepaid balance, access to more than 50 AI models, and tokens that never expire, according to the company.

About Convoia AI

Convoia AI is a Seattle-based platform that brings multiple AI models and tools into one governed workspace. Its business offering includes access to more than 50 frontier models through a single API, prepaid token billing, per-member spend caps, usage analytics by project and model, and creation tools spanning image, video, voice, and file generation. Convoia does not use customer prompts or outputs to train models.

Media Contact:

Convoia AI

600 Broadway, Suite 320C, Seattle, WA 98122, United States

Phone: 206-609-1533

Website: www.convoia.ai

SOURCE: Convoia AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/what-is-the-best-free-ai-for-business-1220834