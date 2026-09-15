Independent certification from a public health organization means FOLIKL has been tested and certified to meet the requirements of NSF/ANSI 173, the American National Standard for dietary supplements

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - FOLIKL, LLC today announced that FOLIKL Men's Hair Longevity Formula recently earned independent certification from NSF, a global public health organization. NSF certification helps consumers identify products that have been independently tested and certified to meet rigorous standards for quality, safety and label claims.

FOLIKL is a comprehensive daily formula designed specifically for men and formulated to support hair growth and density, gray-hair defense, and male vitality.





FOLIKL Men's Hair Longevity Formula Earns Certification from NSF



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"We built FOLIKL around the belief that men deserve both innovation and greater confidence in what they take every day," said Joe Rhodes, Founder and CEO of FOLIKL. "Meeting the requirements of NSF's Contents Certified Program demonstrates our commitment to rigorous testing, manufacturing quality, and label transparency."

NSF facilitated the development of NSF/ANSI 173, the American National Standard for dietary supplements, which is continually updated with the changing industry. To earn NSF certification, supplement products must be produced in a manufacturing facility that is inspected twice a year to comply with the U.S. FDA's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements and industry best practices. In addition, NSF certified products undergo a variety of tests and reviews, including:

Toxicological review of product safety, formulation and label claims

Contaminant testing for harmful levels of specific contaminants like pesticides, lead and arsenic

Label claims testing to verify what's on the label is in the package

Ongoing monitoring to verify compliance through periodic auditing and testing





Independent certification from a public health organization means FOLIKL has been tested and certified to meet the requirements of NSF/ANSI 173, the American National Standard for dietary supplements



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"When consumers see the NSF certification mark on a product, they can be sure that product has been tested and certified according to strict standards for quality, safety and label claims," said David Trosin, Senior Director, Nutrition and Wellness at NSF. "We're very pleased to grant NSF certification to FOLIKL Men's Hair Longevity Formula."

Learn more about FOLIKL Men's Hair Longevity Formula at www.folikl.com and NSF Dietary Supplement Certification.

About FOLIKL, LLC

FOLIKL, LLC is a men's health and wellness company with a mission to help men look, feel and age their best, naturally. FOLIKL champions a new, proactive approach to Hair Longevity and believes that healthier hair and male vitality are complementary objectives--and that men should never have to choose between the two. Its flagship product, FOLIKL Men's Hair Longevity Formula, is a comprehensive daily supplement designed specifically for men to support healthier hair growth and density, gray-hair defense and male vitality.

About NSF

For more than 80 years, NSF has helped businesses and consumers navigate complexity with confidence through science-driven standards, rigorous testing, certification, research and advisory services across food, water and wellness. Guided by its purpose to protect and advance human health, NSF works to strengthen trust in the products, systems and services people rely on every day. From scientific expertise and standards development to testing and certification, NSF helps organizations raise the bar for quality, safety, transparency, and compliance around the world. Learn more at nsf.org.

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