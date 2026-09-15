Strategic international initiative would establish a manufacturing and export hub under the InfraTech Cables brand, serving domestic, regional and global digital infrastructure markets.

InfraTech Capital, a U.S.-based digital infrastructure investment and development company, today announced that it is advancing the development of a new fiber optic manufacturing platform under its InfraTech Cables brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915727532/en/

Luiz Fuschini, President Chairman, InfraTech Capital.

The project is being developed in connection with a confidential international infrastructure initiative and is intended to establish a manufacturing and export hub for advanced fiber optic cable products. The platform is being designed to serve domestic infrastructure requirements while supporting telecommunications, broadband, data center and other high-capacity digital infrastructure markets regionally and internationally.

InfraTech Capital is leading the initiative and engagement with relevant sovereign and governmental stakeholders. Its role includes the overall project framework, investment and project structuring, manufacturing strategy, technology planning, supply-chain development and strategic commercial relationships.

The proposed platform is expected to support loose-tube, high-fiber-count and advanced rollable-ribbon cable architectures. InfraTech Capital is also advancing discussions with established global technology and materials providers regarding optical fiber, preform and other upstream manufacturing capabilities as it evaluates a broader vertically integrated manufacturing model.

The facility would operate under InfraTech Cables, with a commercial strategy centered on domestic demand, regional exports and access to global markets.

"Global demand for digital infrastructure continues to reshape where and how critical connectivity products are manufactured," said Luiz Fuschini, President and Chairman of InfraTech Capital. "Our objective is to build more than manufacturing capacity. We are developing a platform that can serve its domestic market, compete internationally and become part of the global supply chain for the next generation of telecommunications and data infrastructure."

The initiative remains in the development and structuring phase. Given the confidential nature of ongoing discussions, InfraTech Capital is not disclosing the proposed location, participating governmental entities or project economics at this stage. Additional information will be released as the project reaches subsequent development milestones.

About InfraTech Capital

InfraTech Capital is a U.S.-based investment and development company focused on digital infrastructure, including fiber optic manufacturing and networks, data centers, telecommunications infrastructure and related strategic assets. Through InfraTech Cables, the company is developing a platform for advanced fiber optic cable solutions serving telecommunications, broadband and data infrastructure markets worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915727532/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

InfraTech Capital

Corporate Communications

media@infratechv.com +1 703.713.5766