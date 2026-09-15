Palm Springs, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Karma TMS PC, a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy in Southern California, today announced it has delivered more than 20,000 TMS treatments to patients across the Coachella Valley and Riverside County. The milestone reflects nearly a decade of growth for the practice. It underscores the rising demand for effective, non-invasive, medication-free options for treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and related mood disorders in the desert region.





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Founded and led by board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Keerthy Sunder, Karma TMS now operates three locations: Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Twentynine Palms, making FDA-approved TMS therapy accessible to residents throughout the Coachella Valley, the High Desert, and the broader Riverside County community.

A Comprehensive, Whole-Person Approach to Mental Health

TMS therapy uses targeted magnetic pulses to stimulate underactive regions of the brain associated with mood regulation. Essentially, certain regions of the frontal and midbrain work too slowly or too fast, and TMS can help balance that "traffic" in our brain. Karma TMS is offering a path forward for patients who have not found lasting relief through medication alone. At Karma TMS, treatment is delivered as part of a broader, comprehensive psychiatric care model that includes brain mapping, PrTMS, medication management, and ongoing progress monitoring, all designed around the individual, not just the diagnosis.





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"Reaching 20,000 treatments isn't just a number; it represents 20,000 moments where someone in our community chose to fight for their mental health, and our team was there to walk that path with them," said Dr. Keerthy Sunder, founder of Karma TMS. "Depression and PTSD don't just affect the patient; they ripple through families, workplaces, and neighborhoods. Every session we provide is about restoring quality of life, not just treating a symptom. And when you tune your brain, you tune your life."

Patients are supported by a full clinical team that includes psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and physician associates, a structure built to ensure every individual receives coordinated, physician-guided care from evaluation through long-term follow-up.

A Growing Legacy in Psychiatry

Dr. Sunder's career reflects steady, deliberate growth as a leading voice in integrative psychiatry. His formal residency training at the University of Pittsburgh, board certification in psychiatry and addiction medicine, a faculty appointment at UC Riverside School of Medicine, and a board seat with the Society for Brain Mapping & Therapeutics have positioned him as one of the region's most sought-after providers in the field, and a driving force behind bringing advanced, evidence-based brain stimulation therapies to the desert community. His training, reputation, and experience resonate through the offices and the team he has built, as Karma TMS has grown into a center of excellence and hope, making him a trusted psychiatrist in California.

That growth has been especially meaningful in Twentynine Palms, home to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. Karma TMS's high desert location, minutes from the base, has become a dedicated resource for veterans and active-duty service members seeking specialized PTSD and trauma care, an area where Dr. Sunder and his team have invested significant clinical focus given the unique needs of the military community in the desert.





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Deep Roots in the Community

Beyond the clinic walls, Dr. Sunder and the Karma TMS team have built a reputation as active, engaged members of the Coachella Valley and High Desert communities. The team regularly participates in local fundraising efforts, partners with community leaders and city council members on health and wellness initiatives, and takes part in regional health fairs to expand mental health awareness and access. Karma TMS also provides academic and internship opportunities for local students interested in psychiatry, neuroscience, and behavioral health, helping cultivate the next generation of mental health professionals from within the community it serves.

"We don't see ourselves as separate from this community; we're part of it," Dr. Sunder added. "That's why showing up at a health fair or sitting down with a council member matters just as much to us as what happens in the treatment chair. Mental health is a community issue, and it takes a community response."

Looking Ahead

As Karma TMS crosses the 20,000-treatment threshold, the practice says it remains focused on expanding access to TMS therapy across Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Twentynine Palms, and the wider Coachella Valley and Riverside County region, while continuing to invest in local partnerships, veteran care, and workforce development for future clinicians.

Patients interested in learning whether TMS therapy is right for them can request a complimentary, no-commitment consultation, including insurance verification, through Karma TMS.

About Karma TMS

Karma TMS PC offers advanced TMS therapy in Palm Springs, California, providing FDA-cleared Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, bipolar depression, and other mental health conditions. Led by Dr. Keerthy Sunder, our experienced psychiatric team provides personalized, evidence-based TMS treatment designed to help patients achieve meaningful improvements in their mental health. With additional locations in Rancho Mirage and Twentynine Palms, Karma TMS serves patients throughout Palm Springs, the Coachella Valley, and Riverside County.

Learn more at www.karmatms.com.

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