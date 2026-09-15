Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Streamline Royalties Ltd. (the "Company" or "Streamline") is pleased to announce changes to its executive leadership team, including the appointment of current director, James Steels, as President of the Company, effective immediately. Ian Grundy will continue to lead the Company as Chief Executive Officer.

The Company also announces a transition of its finance leadership. Effective October 5, 2026, Livia Danila will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, taking over from current interim CFO Anil Jiwani. The Company is grateful to Mr. Jiwani for his contribution, service and guidance during his tenure.

Prior to joining Streamline, Ms. Danila was SVP, Corporate Controller at Sandstorm Gold Royalties where she spent approximately a decade growing the financial reporting, tax, regulatory and human resources functions prior to Sandstorm's 2025 sale to Royal Gold, Inc. for US$3.6 billion. Livia is a CPA, CA in British Columbia.

Issuance of Performance Warrants

In connection with these key management appointments, the Company has issued performance warrants (the "Performance Warrants") to align the interests of management with those of the Company's shareholders. Accordingly, the Company issued 7,500,000 Performance Warrants to Mr. Grundy, 5,000,000 Performance Warrants to Mr. Steels, and 3,000,000 Performance Warrants to Ms. Danila.

Each Performance Warrant entitles the holder thereof, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Performance Warrant certificates, to acquire one common share (each, a "Common Share") of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.10 per Common Share for a period of 10 years. The Performance Warrants will vest on or following September 15, 2028, and require the satisfaction of certain pre-determined share price, corporate and financial performance criteria, established by the Board of Directors of the Company to deliver shareholder value, in order to become exercisable.

The Performance Warrants and any Common Shares issuable upon the exercise thereof are subject to applicable securities law restrictions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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