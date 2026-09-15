Inspired by an icon from the brand's archives, the fragrance is brought to life through a campaign starring Camila Cabello, who reimagines Queen's anthem "I Want To Break Free" while dressed in classic "Tommy" red.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], introduces TOMMY HILFIGER Freedom Eau de Parfum, a new women's scent inspired by the enduring spirit that has defined the lifestyle brand since 1985. Marking the launch, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello becomes the latest TOMMY HILFIGER Global Ambassador, joining the long line of cultural icons who have fronted fragrance campaigns for the brand. This milestone signals the beginning of a new chapter for TOMMY HILFIGER fragrance and reinforces expanding one of the business' important lifestyle categories.

TOMMY HILFIGER Freedom introduces Clean Amber, a new olfactive positioning for a TOMMY HILFIGER fragrance, blending unmistakable freshness with warm, enveloping notes to create an effortless and sophisticated scent. The TOMMY HILFIGER archives served as a source of inspiration throughout the process, reconnecting the brand to its fragrance heritage through a contemporary lens. Created by Master Perfumer Honorine Blanc and Perfumer Alexandra Monet, the fragrance opens with sparkling hints of lychee, delivering a juicy brightness layered with dewy floral tones. At its heart, magnolia blossom radiates depth, while a base of vanilla blue reveals a smooth warmth.

The scent is encased in a bottle that embodies the signature design codes of TOMMY HILFIGER, reinterpreted through elevated textures, timeless patterns and modern craftsmanship. The packaging blends the classic TOMMY stripe with signature red, white, and blue accents, with gold finishes that offer a refined architectural feel. Inspired by the brand's design language, the bottle is defined by its heavy glass base, unique triangular footprint, bold red monogrammed cap and signature glass ribbed detailing, creating a sculptural silhouette that feels both timeless and modern.

"I've always found Tommy Hilfiger to be classic and timeless. I'm honored to be part of this fragrance campaign, "Freedom", which celebrates expressing yourself authentically and living completely in the moment," said Camila Cabello. "It embraces individuality in a way that feels honest, effortless and real."

Directed by Gordon von Steiner, the campaign sees Camila Cabello reimagine Queen's anthem "I Want To Break Free." Her rendition of the track becomes the soundtrack to the campaign tagline "Make Every Moment Yours," celebrating the freedom to live authentically and embrace every side of yourself. The story pays tribute to the legacy of TOMMY HILFIGER fragrances, building on the defining music collaborations of the early 2000s with Beyoncé and Enrique Iglesias. Dressed in an iconic red dress, Camila continues a tradition of unforgettable statement pieces in the signature brand color, that have become defining moments in its campaigns.

"Launching our first new prestige women's fragrance in over a decade is a very special moment for our brand," said Tommy Hilfiger. "Since introducing our first perfume in 1996, we've always seen scent as another way to express the optimistic TOMMY HILFIGER spirit. Freedom is a celebration of where we've come from and where we're going next. Camila brings an incredible ability to connect with people through her music, authenticity and warmth, and I couldn't imagine a better ambassador to introduce this new chapter."

TOMMY HILFIGER Freedom joins a growing portfolio that includes the iconic Tommy and Tommy Girl fragrances, enduring favorites for more than 30 years, alongside the Impact franchise. As the first new prestige women's perfume in over a decade, this launch lays the foundations for Tommy Hilfiger's next generation of fragrances, with the offering set to expand through future innovation and launches.

Developed manufactured and distributed worldwide by Give Back Beauty, under its long-term fragrance partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, TOMMY HILFIGER Freedom Eau de Parfum will be available beginning September 2026 in 100ml (RRP €79), 50ml (RRP €59), 30ml (RRP €49), and 10ml (RRP €29) sizes at tommy.com and select retailers worldwide. Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media @TommyHilfiger, TommyHilfigerFragrance and @Camila_Cabello.

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, welcoming and inspiring consumers since 1985. Originally established in New York City and infused with the spirit of Americana, the brand is defined by its red, white and blue DNA, rooted in expressions that are vibrant, confident and brave. The brand's collections celebrate "Prep made Modern," fusing timeless classics with a fresh twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections and products including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, footwear and fragrance.

Part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were approximately $9 billion in 2025, with broad distribution around the world, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. Connect with TOMMY HILFIGER on Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, driven by its two iconic brands, Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. For more than 140 years, PVH has connected with and inspired consumers globally and now operates in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit PVH.com. Follow PVH on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Give Back Beauty

Give Back Beauty is a privately owned global group specializing in the creation, production, marketing, and distribution of beauty brands across fashion, lifestyle, and artist segments. The company operates across all major beauty categories, including fragrances, skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. With over 550 employees, operations in more than 130 countries, and 15 offices worldwide, GBB owns fully integrated distribution affiliates that enable it to maintain strong direct control over distribution and marketing in all key markets. Over the past five years, the Group has increased its sales tenfold, becoming the fastest-growing fragrance and beauty licensees and brand incubators in the industry.

GBB develops innovative products and marketing concepts with a distinctive value proposition and authentic storytelling that reflect each brand's DNA while addressing consumer needs and retailer opportunities. The Group's ambition is to build strong, winning brands while maximizing shareholder value for its partners and giving back to people and the planet. Its motto is: "Big enough to matter, small enough to care."

The Group holds long-term licenses for brands including ZEGNA, Chopard, Elie Saab, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger, and Britney Spears. Through its Indie Talent division, GBB also incubated founder-led brands such as Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown and Blake Brown by Blake Lively. In addition, through joint ventures and other hybrid business models, the Group acts as a strategic and distribution partner for leading beauty and fragrance brands including Dolce Gabbana, Billie Eilish, and Olaplex.

For further information, please visit: www.givebackbeauty.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915817565/en/

Contacts:

Pravini Nathoo

VP Global Communications, Tommy Hilfiger

pravininathoo@tommy.com



Lyndsey Anderson

Senior Manager Global Communications, Tommy Hilfiger

Lyndsey.Anderson@tommy.com